A man purported to be chief in the Bono land has achieved a major milestone in his educational journey

The unidentified man could not contain his joy after graduating from one of the teacher training colleges in Ghana

Following his successful completion of tertiary education, friends and family of the Ghanaian man celebrated him by pouring white powder on him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man purported to be a chief in one of the Bono towns has taken to social media to celebrate after attaining his major academic success.

This comes after the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, graduated from one of the teacher training colleges in his home region.

A young Bono "chief" celebrates after graduating from teacher training college. Photo credit: @expele/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the reported chief had been drenched in white powder by his friends and loved ones upon completion of his tertiary education.

The video also captured schoolmates of the Ghanaian man pouring water on him in celebration of his achievement.

Having completed the training college, the reporter chief in Bono will now prepare to take his licensure exam to qualify as a professional teacher in Ghana.

Netizens congratulates the Ghanaian man

After sharing the video on TikTok, netizens who chanced on it congratulated the Ghanaian man for completing his tertiary education.

@nanaone804 said:

"Congratulations my king much love from your younger brother Ashanti guy."

@Adiza Kobura also said:

"My mom once said congratulations without powder is not a congratulation."

@euniceagyeiwaa963 commented:

"congratulation Nana."

@Tina's deco and catering also commented:

"congratulations l thank God for your life."

@Firstborn wrote:

"At long last I can have peace ,congratulations my problem."

@Richie Rich also wrote:

"Awwwww congratulations my good friend."

Man hails Ghanaian teachers

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Dubai-based man hailed teachers in Ghana.

In a video that went viral on social media, the young ranked Ghanaian teachers highly among their counterparts in Africa.

He further expressed profound gratitude to all the teachers who taught him throughout his time in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh