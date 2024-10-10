National Service Secretariat personnel started their mandatory service for the 2024/2025 period on October 1, 2024

A lady who also started her service was ordering rides online in the first week but changed to trotro in her second week

When a social media user on X shared the story, netizens wondered what transport she would use in week three

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Several Ghanaian National Service (NSS) personnel for the 2024/2025 year started their mandatory service on October 1, 2024.

In her first week of national service, one lady ordered Bolt rides every day after work so she did not have to deal with the trotro system in Accra.

An NSS lady orders rides for her first week at work and asks for directions to Tema Station in the second week. Photo credit: Trotro diaries

Source: Facebook

However, in the second week, the lady changed her mode of transportation from to commercial buses, popularly called trotro in Ghana.

In a post on X, @kthesorcerer said the lady asked him to direct her to Tema Station, a popular trotro station in Accra.

“Last week this girl start NSS, we close work naa then she order bolt ride go house…..today she dey ask me say where Tema Station dey😂,” he said.

He did not state if he directed the NSS lady to Tema Station as she requested. However, he indicated that the lady told him her Bolt app was faulty, so she could not order a ride. He added that he understood what that meant.

Netizens comment on NSS lady’s request

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post made by @kthesorcerer about the NSS lady's transport woes.

@leslie_kkkay said:

"😂😂😂reality dawn on am"

@___Afuah wrote:

"Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭"

@benk_bennettt said:

"Ebi now she dey feel the heat sia 🤣🤣"

@ybsteppper wrote:

"She will soon start walking sef😆😆"

@qwes_i wrote:

"Just a week and she don dey book ride already 😂 please tell her never to make plans with that allowance"

@MarkRMFC said:

"🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 the money finish"

@arabian_lyon wrote:

"she no fit use bolt again 😂"

@IamSamSober said:

"Please allow make she flex small 😂😂😂"

@bl4ckcurrency wrote:

"She want maintain Steeze buh e swerve am 😂"

@RICTCONSULT said:

"She no get sponsor yet! She go start Dey take bolt again soon 😂"

NSS person laments over trotro queue length

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who started her national service on October 1, 2024, was unhappy with the long trotro queues she endured in her first week on the job.

In a video, she showed the queue length and said she wanted to return home. Netizens who saw her video said she needed to get used to joining long lines during her service time.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh