A young Ghanaian man, Kofi Mantey, started an agritech business with a $10,000 grant in 2018, focusing on the purchase, packaging and sale of yam

Kofi Mantey said he has made good returns from the yam business and has expanded into other areas that yield profit

Despite his success, he said some former classmates mock him for selling yam instead of working a white-collar job

A young Ghanaian man, Kofi Mantey, started and owns an agritech business, which is fetching him millions of cedis, and encouraged others to find similar opportunities so they can succeed.

Kofi Mantey said he started his business after realising that there was a high demand for yam in Ghana and other parts of the world.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kofi Mantey said he started his business with a grant of $10,000 in 2018.

“I started with $10,000. It wasn’t my money. I pitched my business idea to an institution that gave me the amount in 2018. So, it is that same money that we have used and reinvested in the business.”

“Aside from yam, we have been able to venture into rice, cashew, shea nut, poultry, cattle, and other areas. It was a grant with no strings attached,” he added.

He stated that he was more focused on the yam because it is what fetches him more money. He also shared how the yam business can make one a millionaire.

“The yam business is the cash cow of my business. If you want to be a dollar millionaire, find 10 buyers of 10 containers of your yam. One container is $15,000; if you get 10 of them you, will get $150,000. mMultiply it by 12 months and that will give you $1,800,000 and you can do this in one year. Just find people that can take the container.”

Kofi Mantey added that even though the yam business is lucrative, some of his friends and colleagues from school mock him for selling yam.

“My classmates are bankers, consultants, and accountants and I am selling yam. A colleague of mine who now works as a pilot reached out to me after seeing one of my TikTok videos. After confirming that I was the one in the video, he felt I should be working elsewhere than selling yam.”

Watch the video below:

Green pepper farmer talks about his business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian green pepper farmer said he makes almost GH₵15,000 weekly from his farm.

He attributed his success in agriculture to hard work and commitment to cultivating for a long period.

The farmer said he would be able to exceed his earnings and attract investors if he put in more effort.

