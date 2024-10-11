Stonebwoy and his Livingstone Foundation, led by Dr Louisa, his wife, have been heralded by fans for their good philanthropic efforts

A recent report highlighted one of the foundation's latest beneficiaries who nearly lost his eyesight

A video of the emotional moment as the young boy freely smiled after his conjunctivitis treatment has popped up on social media

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, who heads the Livingstone Foundation, marked this year's World Sight Day with an achievement.

Every October 10, eye specialists worldwide raise awareness about the importance of eye care in young people and inspire children everywhere to love their eyes.

Stonebwoy's foundation, led by his wife, Dr Louisa, settles the medical bills for a young boy who nearly lost his eyesight. Photo source: Facebook/Stonebwoy, Facebook/DrLouisa_s

Globally, over two billion people suffer from vision impairment. At least 1 billion of these cases could have been prevented or are yet to be addressed.

The case of young Michael Akpabi, a one-year-old victim of Conjunctivitis, came to the attention of Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation, led by his wife.

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an irritation or inflammation of the conjunctiva often caused by allergies or an infection.

The Livingstone Foundation came to the boy's aid. The charity organisation offered essential supplies and financial assistance to cover the one-year-old's medical bills. Before-and-after videos of young Akpabi's condition impressed many fans.

Fans hail Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's efforts toward Michael Akpabi

@BRYSONHELSON said:

"This man is a big blessing to the entertainment industry and ghana as a whole"

@OppongD70076628 wrote:

"Blessings upon your entire family and the whole organization STONEBWOY 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@mraugies remarked:

"This's the kind of artists in Ghana we are proud to have. Jah bless our president."

@yo_chale_ noted:

"God bless Stonebwoy and the LIVINGSTONE foundation ❤️"

@StreetIncgh added:

"There's a reason why God keeps blessing Stonebwoy 🤍❤️"

Dr Louisa surprises accident victim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Dr Louisa had called on Samiru Laryea, a staunch fan of Stonebwoy who recently lost his right arm in an accident.

Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation covered the embattled young man's medical bills and promised to support him in continuing his life as a dreadlocks hair stylist.

