Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, and some members of the Livingstone Foundation, in a video, visited the Korle Bu hospital

The group covered the medical expenses and donated some items to a fan whose arm was amputated after an accident

Many fans were impressed with Stonebwoy and his wife's gesture and thronged to social media to praise the power couple

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation settled the medical expenses of a big fan during a recent visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, and the Livingstone Foundation pay the medical bills of a big fan at Korle Bu. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Samiru Laryea, popularly known as Bhim Bwoy, was recently involved in a motor accident at Korle Gonno on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he reportedly underwent an arm amputation surgery and was in recovery at the medical facility.

Stonebwoy's wife, foundation covers fan's medical expenses

Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation, led by its director, Dr Louisa Ansong, visited the fan at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to assess his medical condition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy's wife and some members of the foundation were spotted interacting with Bhim Bwoy, who shared the story of his accident.

Dr Louisa and some Livingstone Foundation members settled the medical expenses and offered emotional support to the fan as he recovered from his surgery in his ward.

The group also donated some relief items and additional cash to Bhim Bwoy for his daily upkeep. The fan also got the opportunity to speak on the phone with the Jejereje hitmaker Stonebwoy, who offered his sympathy and comforting words.

The dancehall musician also promised to visit him at his residence after his discharge from the hospital.

Fans praise Stonebwoy and his wife

Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation's gesture towards the young fan triggered reactions from fans, who praised and thanked them on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

The_lamiso commented:

"They really tried for him."

stone_burniton1 commented:

"God bless Stonebwoy and the Livingstone Foundation for this."

mi_yaplub commented:

"God bless them and make them great for helping the helpless 👏👏👏."

Aajcouture commented:

"Bhim to the world❤️God bless u soo much for coming in for him. The accident was really bad 🥲."

djkonfidential commented:

"God bless de wife of our bhim president and speeding recovery to bhim bwoy 👌💞."

Stonebwoy's Jejereje video hits 1 million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's Jejereje video had hit a million views on YouTube.

The visual achieved this feat on the platform just two weeks after its release on September 24.

