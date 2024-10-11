A young Ghanaian lady expressed her joy after she found out she made the list of lawyers to be inducted into the 61st class

Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey discussed the challenges she faced during her education and thanked God for guiding her

Netizens who saw her post on X congratulated her and spoke positive words about the career journey she was about to start

Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey was among the many Ghanaian lawyers inducted into the 61st class on Friday, October 11, 2024.

She could not hide her joy as she thanked God for seeing her through her law education despite the challenges she faced.

Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey recounts her challenges through law school and celebrates her call to the Bar. Photo credit: @beesquire

In a post on X, Amanda attributed her achievement to God. She added that during her education, she underwent heart surgery and had been to the hospital several times.

“God did. Seven years later, heart surgery, SEVERAL hospital visits and loads of tears later, I’m going to be a lawyer! Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey Esq. Dada Yusif, Vaye-Lm is going to be a lawyer! ❤️ And in God’s own time! Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Holy Spirit. I am grateful.”

Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey turned 25 years old on July 31, 2024.

Netizens congratulate lady on her call

Several social media users congratulated Amanda and wished her well in her career. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Amanda's post. Read them below:

@buzzedison said:

“Happy for you”

@rodney_aa wrote:

“It was only a matter of time. Congratulations, and may God continue to ordain your steps!”

@ErasmusAgbo said:

“Congratulations Edinam. 🥳🥳🥳❤️”

@GreyFynn wrote:

“Major congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾”

@ms_sedem said:

“Aw congratulations 🥂❤️”

@Blade_Esq wrote:

“Congratulations Counsel!”

@ralphnuame said:

“Congratulations! God is good!🩷🎉”

@bytexvi wrote:

“Congratulations Amanda! 🎉🎉 you're going to be an awesome lawyer too”

Lady celebrates her call to the Bar

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghanaian lady Mary Darkwah was called to the Ghana Bar at the age of just 24.

The Excellence in Broadcasting Networks intern's call earned her praise from many such as her boss, Nana Aba Anamoah.

When Nana Aba shared Mary's achievement on social media, many celebrated with her and wished her well in her career.

