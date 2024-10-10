A Ghanaian teacher who is in the early childhood department has several netizens praising her for her passion and energy

In a video, the teacher energetically engaged her learners in a fun way and made learning enjoyable for them

Her passion for the job and love for the children could be seen through her mode of teaching, which got all her learners engaged

A Ghanaian teacher who teaches in the early childhood department has shown how passionate and energetic she is about her job.

The young teacher showed that, besides the knowledge needed to teach children in nursery and kindergarten, one needs enough energy to match that of the little learners.

A passionate early childhood teacher is receiving praise from netizens for her teaching style. Photo credit: @NEBASARK

Source: Twitter

In a video making rounds on social media, the teacher started jumping while calling the children’s attention. She would say ‘hello’, and the learners would respond ‘hi’ while jumping happily.

As they jumped, she still mentioned the words written on the board and used hand gestures to illustrate them.

After they mentioned all seven words, the teacher asked them to clap for themselves. The children happily clapped and jumped. She made them have fun while learning, which did not make it stressful for them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend teacher for her passion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @NEBASARK. Read them below:

@asumadulive said:

“Adwuma no nda f)m oh”

@don_ilag wrote:

“Teachers work incredibly hard, yet politicians seem to make more money without making as much of a positive impact. It's a sad state of affairs for our country. Hmm 🤔”

@Wee3ny3 said:

“Some people really have passion for this job roff”

@NexotinGhana wrote:

“Wow, you can't do this without passion 👏”

@sparkle_akoga said:

“Early childhood teachers are honestly trying”

@BoboliJunia wrote:

“Thumbs up to the teacher 😎”

@kelly_mensahh said:

“😂😂😂Them no fit mention environment 😂💔”

@MUMSYTIARASTORE wrote:

“But wait oo. How will this children sleep this,Those words are too long for them. But qudos to her, Like she's doing well”

@Rev_Olowo said:

“The teacher sef go taya pass them , i love her energy”

Curvy lady teaches students in class

YEN.com.gh reported that a curvy lady showed a video of her teaching in class, and many commented on her beauty.

In a video, the lady wrote on the board, turned to face the class, and explained what she had written.

Most men who commented on the video said they would be distracted by her shape if they sat in her class.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh