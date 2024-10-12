A 32-year-old lady used her ageism experience to advise young people in their twenties to seize all opportunities that come their way

Grace Akiniyi said one criterion that locks out several people from scholarships, grants and other opportunities is their age

Her post saw people share diverse opinions on the matter, but many supported her assertion that it is best to take advantage of opportunities

Grace Akiniyi has shared her experience with ageism in academia and used that to advise young people not to waste their youth.

She mentioned that she is 32 years old, which alone exempts her from almost 50 per cent of educational or career growth opportunities.

In a Facebook post, Grace Akiniyi said:

"Nearly half scholarship, grant, job and fellowship opportunities are looking for people below 30 years."

As she inches closer to 35, she knows that will lock her out of about 90 per cent of opportunities because most are not looking for 35-year-olds and above.

Grace Akiniyi used her experience in life to advise younger ones in their teens and twenties.

"If you have a relative or friend in their 20s, tell them about the privilege of time. Tell them that it will get harder for them when they age. Tell them to use their 20s well. It is possible to be anything at any time. But it is much easier when you're younger."

Netizens react to ageism advice

Achieng Otieno said:

"I hate that we waste our best years in marriages, and when it's finally time for us to grow and build ourselves, the world reminds us that we're old and no longer valued. I've been talking about how real ageism is and how harsh it is, especially for women in developing countries. Use your twenties well ❤️"

Chris N wrote:

"Just Live your life the way you like. There people still being rejected for being too young especially corporate world. Things balance"

musenya said:

"It's high time young people learn to concerntrate on personal development at their early ages rather than love affairs and marriages my advice lol get your priorities right and you fly high in life"

Osia Opiyo wrote:

"That's why I like the UK. It is illegal to discriminate people from opportunities on the basis of age, sex, disability, sexual orientation, race, nationality or otherwise."

Muthoni Kimani said:

I’m 24. I’m keeping this close to my heart. I’ll say it like to my peers like how I recite the Lord’s Prayer. This is everything. Also,you are so elegant 🧡🧡👌🏽

