Prophet Ogyaba had a lot to get off his chest as he talked about his affair which had brought his wife's name into disrepute

The prophet said he had learned his lessons and admitted that knowing his side chick Cassie was 'nothing but a mistake'

A video of Ogyaba sharing his side of the story has surfaced on social media, garnering significant reactions online

Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, shared a statement after his extra-marital affair went public.

The accusations against the renowned prophet have cast his marriage with Abigail Boakye in disrepute.

Cassie, the prophet's alleged side chick accused him of maltreating her during their brief romantic stint which led to a pregnancy.

While Ogyaba has admitted to sleeping with Cassie, the prophet claimed his side chick's story was not entirely true.

In a video, he pointed out the factual inaccuracies in Cassie's account and described her story as a smear campaign because he was famous.

According to Prophet Ogyaba, he had no intention of leaving his wife or adding Cassie to his marital journey as a second wife.

"I can't leave my wife for you. It was a mistake. You were rushing too much. I've now learnt a lot of lessons."

Ogyaba confessed that his involvement with Cassie was nothing but a mistake which the latter wanted to leverage for his downfall.

"When she started her drama and games, I recorded her because I knew this time will come."

Ghanaians react to Ogyaba's side of affair

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ogyaba's side of the story as he tried to defend his name after his extra-marital affair went public.

Sheryltatyanatamaraclottey said:

"The fact he's a man of God doesn't mean he's holy our holiness is like filthy rags before God he's human and he's bound to make mistakes."

1_real_Quophi wrote:

"When you insult them they are men of God but when they sin they are human😂😂😂 I see😂😂😂."

user59025726391820 remarked:

"Those of you saying man of God, man of God nu. Is he not human like us anaaaa sofo nti ni feelings nwo😏😏."

Akosua tundra 2024 noted:

"Dating someone's husband is the most annoying thing he will always go back to his family wa di w) free 🤣🤣."

Akosua Kisiwaa Bonsu shared:

"In this life err date a decent person no matter what even if you’re cheating, cheat with someone that when a problem comes it can be resolved without any difficulty and the person respect him or her."

RASTYLE💨 🍃commented:

"People will wake up and bath, dress and go to KwasiaTo like this for counseling..Ah but Ghana we dey joke paaa oo an actor woke up one-day norr he be pastor.Such a con man using God name to eat free."

Iddrisu Samerila added"

"Papa please respect yourself you are a leader so stop that, so where from that mistake you know what you are doing so please respect yourself okay."

Prophet Ogyaba's audio leaks amidst rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that audio capturing the voice of a man many believed to be the embattled church founder had surfaced online.

In the audio, Ogyaba allegedly recounted his relationship with Cassie and accused her of siphoning nearly GH₵400k from him in months.

The renowned church founder was also alleged to have claimed these expenditures were made under his side chick threatening to out him.

