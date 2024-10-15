Twene Jonas has called for the arrest of popular Ghanaian preacher Salifu Amoako after the car crash that happened in East Legon

The US-based social commentator shared that the negligence of the preacher by allowing his underage son to use a vehicle was a punishable offence

Erald Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, allegedly drove his mother's Jaguar without a license, leading to a crash that left people dead

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has called for the arrest of prominent preacher Bishop Salifu Amoako following a tragic car crash in East Legon. The accident, which occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024, claimed multiple lives.

The crash involved a Jaguar reportedly driven by Erald Amoako, the underage son of Bishop Salifu Amoako.

According to reports, the young driver, who did not possess a valid driver's license, had taken his mother's luxury vehicle to run an errand. His reckless driving resulted in a horrific collision that took the lives of several victims.

Twene Jonas has called for Bishop Salifu Amoako to be held accountable for what he describes as negligence in allowing his underage son access to such a powerful vehicle. Jonas said that such irresponsibility constitutes a punishable offence under the law and emphasised that no one, regardless of their status, should be exempt from facing justice.

Twene Jonas sparks debate

