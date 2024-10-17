A Ghanaian lady met her man in the church, and they got married without many challenges because they were in love

However, the couple got a divorce years later due to some disagreements, and the woman suffered from the situation

She said she had to go for therapy to overcome the emotional trauma and it had affected her relationship with others

A Ghanaian lady said she has experienced some adverse effects after she divorced her husband, with whom she had two children.

The lady said she met her ex-husband at church and felt he would be a perfect match because of where they met. However, she was mistaken.

In a video shared on Silent Beads, the lady said they got married, and everything seemed to be going well.

They were later blessed with two children but never agreed on important issues such as where to live as a family.

The lady said at one point, they needed money because of their child’s illness, so to save money, she decided to move to her parent’s house, but the man chose not to move in with them.

He used work as an excuse and lived in a separate town. According to the lady, it ended in an argument anytime she asked him when he would come home. When she could not take it anymore, she asked for a divorce.

However, the divorce made her bitter and she began to ignore any man who expressed interest in her.

The lady said a friend told her she had changed and suggested she get help. She started going to the psychiatric hospital and is now better.

Netizens comment on divorcee’s situation

Him Kwapong said:

“U think marriage is for everyone, hmm!! There is a reason why Jesus himself even didn't get married....”

Philip Achiok wrote:

“She needs professional therapy for at least 6 months.”

Grace Apegyine said:

“Madam bcos it’s church u didn’t get to know each other, abeg abeg, u two were in a hurry to get married.”

Emefa Serwah Azure Aboagye wrote:

“The church again. I heard another lady saying that church folks and pastors don’t allow couples to get to know each other properly. Things are rushed and swept under the carpet and so many restrictions placed on the couple. Doctrine or church denomination forms just a tiny part of marriage. Human beings are deeper than that. Thank you for sharing and God bless you.”

Rena Ullo wrote:

“Hmm this "church" relationship and concluding one is okay for marriage is a big problem that needs to be looked at”

Barbie Bigail Amankwaah said:

“Hmmm marriage, don’t rush ooo take your time and pray well na the man being a Christian doesn’t mean he will be a good husband. He can be a prayer warrior but not a good partner. Me I look beyond church 😂😂”

