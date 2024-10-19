Actress Nana Ama McBrown and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo attended the vigil for the two teenagers who tragically died in the accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. Elrad Salifu

The two Ghanaian celebrities shared videos from the vigil on their social media platforms as they sympathised with the family

Many people shared their views about the accident in the comment section, while others consoled the bereaved family

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo attended the vigil for the two teenagers, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu.

The vigil was held at the accident scene at East Legon at 5 pm on October 18, 2024. The young girls died tragically in the car accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. Elrad Salifu Amoako.

Nana Ama McBrown and John Dumelo attend the Vigil For Salifu Amoako's Son's Victims. Image Credit: @johndumelo1 and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Dumelo and McBrown at vigil

Mrs McBrown Mensah and Mr Dumelo joined the beating family, classmates of the students of Cornerstone Academy, and well-wishers.

The Onua Showtime host shared a video from the vigil on the stories of her social media accounts, and it featured Mr Dumelo, who is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

On his Instagram page, Mr Dumelo shared a video from the emotional vigil and noted in the caption that it was a sad day. He then prayed that the souls of the two young victims rest peacefully.

"I was present at the vigil held for the 2 young ladies who died in the car crash in East Legon. Today has been a sad day. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

In the videos from the accident scene, white balloons were left to fly in the sky amid the wailing and crying of sympathisers. Sympathisers also left flowers at the scene.

John Dumelo at the vigil.

McBrown and Dumelo at the vigil.

Reactions to the vigil videos

Many people reacted to Bishop Salifu Amoako's apology as they wished that justice should have been served instead of him being granted bail by the court.

Others also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family, while others talked about how sad they were about how the two young girls died.

The reactions of social media users are below:

gods_neighbor

"And the father will be there saying let’s forgive lol.so he want to tell us he has never seen his son move the car before..Kwasia 🥺"

Jacqueline Fiadoe

"May their souls Rest in Perfect Peace Amen"

augustaelikem07 said:

"Hmmmm I don’t know none of them but am still in pain 😢 😭"

mzedyth_ said:

"Sending hugs to the bereaved families. It’s really hard to loose a loved one."

olymp_misskatie said:

"What a sad moment 😢😢😢😢RIP my Angels 🤍🤍"

Salifu Amoako begs over son's accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako was distraught by the accident his 16-year-old recently caused at East Legon.

The accident, which had Bishop Amoako's son crashing his Jaguar SUV into an Acura while allegedly overspeeding, claimed the lives of two young girls.

In a video, Bishop Amoako knelt and pled for forgiveness from the families of the victims and Ghanaians in general.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh