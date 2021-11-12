A netizen has recently shared how a stranger gifted his sister a huge sum of money in exchange for her number

@Hafiz_GodsSlave revealed that the man offered his sister Ghc2000 to get her contact

The young man shared that he and his sister were utterly surprised by what the stranger did but they gladly took the money

A young man has recently taken to social media to narrate how a determined man paid an outrageous price for his sister's number.

In the Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @Hafiz_GodsSlave shared that one time, he was with his sister at Adjiringanor road in Accra when a man approached his sister for her number.

According to the young man, the unidentified man offered Ghc2000 in exchange for the number.

@Hafiz_GodsSlav revealed that the stranger's act got the two of them very surprised but the exchange was gladly made and he ended up getting Ghc1000 for himself.

"A guy once bought my sister's contact at 2000 cedis cash at Adjiringanor road, the stretch leading to Trassaco. 200 cedis notes sorrrr. We all were even confused. I was like Wtf . But we shared it 50/50"

Some of the comments on the post has been listed below by YEN.com.gh;

@BennyMac_Gh commented:

You sold your sister for just 2000ghc?oh borga

@ebowbarton wrote:

Your sister is very beautiful! I don’t know her but she’s very beautiful. Greet her for me.

From @DanielMila4:

Eii you start dey sell your sister already

@car4u6 replied:

Send me 10gh eh I go take bet

From @NanaAmaYeboaa3:

Boss abeg if you can sell me I'll be glad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed young lady took to social media to share a surprising moment she experienced.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @aaliyahh_m narrated that a man she knows from nowhere saw her after a gym session and offered her a sum of Ghc1000 for fuel.

"This guy saw me after the gym today and said I should take 1000gh for fuel"

The rareness of the stranger's act towards the lady got many surprised on social media.

