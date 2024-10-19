A video of a Ghanaian man advising people, especially men, not to cut ties with their family and friends after marriage has surfaced

The man in the TikTok video noted that it was not advisable to do so since marriage was a contract which could end at anytime

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by his comment and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has advised fellow Ghanaians against cutting ties with their relatives after marriage.

In a TikTok video, he noted that most people, especially men, distance themselves from their families and friends after marriage, which is often a recipe for doom.

A Ghanaian man is advising against cutting ties with family after marriage.

Source: TikTok

He said most people neglect their friends and family members after marriage, justifying their actions by saying they want to focus on building their new home.

He argued that marriage was a contract that could end at any time, and therefore, it was not advisable to cut ties with the people who had been your backbone since childhood.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man’s video

His comment touched netizens who saw the video of the man. Many in the comment section hailed him for the advice.

@Charlie wrote:

"Social media is another level of higher consciousness...it's your responsibility to have better discernment on every post ... This brother is too good."

@Crushonme.events wrote:

"It's both side but what u are saying it's true."

@Frederick Appiah wrote:

"I salute you sir , you do all."

@bismarkadu915 wrote:

"Wonderful Man."

@Aso Agalisi wrote:

"bro don't my man oo....he loves and appreciate his family more that I and my kid....his father and sis decide for him and thus all not me."

@Stephen wrote:

"I remember a friend did to me. I ignored him too. just after one year when he lost his job, he was searching for me to help him get a job."

@isaacquansah877 wrote:

"True i know one, oye kwasa paaa."

