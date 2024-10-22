A video of a Ghanaian woman shedding tears over a statement made by Bishop Salifu Amoako is trending

The woman chided the Ghanaian preacher for not using that opportunity to console the grieving families

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian mother was reduced to tears after she watched the video where the founder of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, was addressing congregants of his church regarding an accident caused by his son.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the sad moment where the middle-aged woman was in tears as she expressed astonishment over the comment made by Salifu Amoako in the wake of the accident, which claimed two lives.

A Ghanaian mother sheds tears due to recent utterances made by Salifu Amoako about his son's accident at East Legon. Photo credit: @Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook @sabbathnimoh293/TikTok

Sounding teary, the woman lambasted Bishop Salifu Amoako for not using the opportunity to offer words of support and solidarity to the grieving families in their difficult moments.

She thanked entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and others for their honest opinions regarding the actions of Salifu Amoako's son

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 20 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide Salifu Amoako

Social media users who took to the comments section on the video agreed with the woman's view on the utterances made by Salifu Amoako.

celestineahorlu50 commented:

"l have one child l never rest up to now ever since this accident happen am even scared to send my daughter."

hajia10000 replied:

"Bless you Madam for your Justice speech God will provide."

Awaab added:

"Justice for the young beautiful girls."

obaapa rita stated:

"Hmmmm am crying mpo."

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako was angry at his congregants during a sermon for trying to cause mayhem after his arrest and court hearing.

In the viral video, Bishop Amoako expressed deep disappointment in their actions, labelling them a disgrace.

He further warned his congregation to distance themselves from legal matters relating to the issue.

