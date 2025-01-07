A video of Ghanaian entrepreneur Horic Ampofo gifting street hawkers some money has surfaced on social media

He randomly called the street vendors and gave them the money, leaving them very happy

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed Mr Ampofo in the comments section of the post

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Horic Ampofo, popularly known as Horic Autos, put a smile on many street hawkers' faces after giving them a kind gift.

Mr Ampofo was seen in several videos gifting street hawkers some money while driving through town.

Young girl to use GH¢1,000 gift wisely

He randomly called the street vendors and gave each GH¢1,000. Among the vendors was a young girl who sold plantain chips.

During a brief interaction with the young lady, she explained that her parents were not living in Accra and that she lived with her grandmother, who was old and could not fend for herself. Due to this, she sold the plantain chips to support her education and her family.

When asked what she would do with GH¢1,000, she said she would buy textbooks, save some, and invest some in her plantain chips business.

Touched by her story, Horic pulled out a bundle of cedi notes and handed it to the young lady.

Young boys share Horic's gift equally

A group of young boys were also lucky to have met Horic Ampofo. While sitting at the back of a pickup truck, they encountered Horic, who was still on his quest to put smiles on the faces of many.

Horic called one of them and handed him another bundle of Ghana cedi notes to share with his friends. He beamed with joy and did as he was instructed.

Horic gifts man GH¢1,000

Horic met another man whom he gave GH¢1,000. He was caring for his wife's shop when Horic arrived. The man indicated he had no serious business. To support him, Horic gave him a whopping GH¢1,000 to start something and support his family.

Netizens react to Horic Auto's gesture

The gesture touched netizens who saw the video. Many hailed Horic for extending a helping hand to many people who sincerely needed the money.

@GOLDENBOY wrote:

"That was great but not to be captured."

@Johnson DA wrote:

"Mode3 dabiaa is not to be captured... How will people. learn... he is motivating other young guys to also work.. thats all."

@tHIag0sss% wrote:

"Boss pls 20 cedis to buy food.... so i can take my medi..."

@Zach wrote:

"Boys Dey appreciate things waaa."

@D E M O N I wrote:

"See the lady from the mirror."

@Akua Lovia wrote:

"Bossu, pls i beg send my own give me?"

@OBISI wrote:

"250 gh by each Bossu Nyame nshyira wo."

@abidarling5 wrote:

"Lol see me smiling like mumu. God bless you boss."

@princecarlos666 wrote:

"I’ve been following this give away waaa edo aa y’all should check the reactions between the males and females. I don conclude say men bi appreciative pass."

