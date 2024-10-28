Abdul Hakim Awal, the Ghanaian man who recently got his name etched in the Guinness Book of Records, has paid a courtesy call to the National Chief Imam

During the visit, the young man, who is a journalist, presented his GWR certificate for the longest time hugging a tree to the National Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, praised Abdul Hakim Awal for his GWR exploits and prayed for him as he embarks on another exciting project

Abdul Hakim Awal, the current Guinness World Records (GWR) record holder for the longest time hugging a tree has presented his certificate to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

This follows Abdul Hakim Awal's, a journalist, courtesy call to the office of the National Chief Imam on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Abdul Hakim Awal, a Guinness World Records record holder, presents his certificate to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. Photo credit: @Abdul_hakim16_/X.

Source: Twitter

As part of the visit, the young man sought the blessings of His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in his future endeavours.

The 23-year-old journalist from Kumasi informed the National Chief Imam of his plans to plant 1,461 trees across Ghana annually.

Abdul Hakim Awal's tree-planting project

Abdul Hakim Awal's intended tree-planting project aims to promote reforestation and natural conservation, which aligns with Goals 11 and 13 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SDG Goal 11 advocates for the need to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable, while Goal 13 admonishes member states of the UN to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

The National Chief Imam praised Abdul Hakim Awal for his GWR achievement and prayed for him as he embarked on his nationwide tree-planting initiative.

In a post on X, the Kumasi-based journalist expressed delight after meeting the National Chief Imam at his Fadama residence in Accra.

"Feeling Positive with the National Chief Imam SHEIK OSMAN NUHU SHARUBUTU. THE @GWR holder is okay," he posted.

Abdul Hakim Awal set a GWR record

In August this year, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Hakim Awal broke the GWR record for the longest time an individual had hugged a tree.

The young Ghanaian man reportedly hugged the tree for 24 hours and some minutes.

Abdul Hakim Awal's GWR attempt highlighted the importance of nature conservation amid growing concerns about climate change.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh