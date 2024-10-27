Ibrahim Mahama was among a list of influential figures who commiserated with businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban at his mother's funeral on October 26

The Ghanaian businessman donated GH₵100K to Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban's family and pledged to settle all the debts incurred after the big funeral service

Ibrahim Mahama's hefty donation to his friend and businessman triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama got people talking after making a massive donation at his friend and businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban's late mother's funeral on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The founder of Engineers and Planners was in attendance as the Oil and Gas entrepreneur Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban and his family bid farewell to his recently deceased mother.

Some attendees gave Ibrahim Mahama a great reception as he made a grand entry at the funeral service in one of his numerous luxurious cars.

Notable Ghanaian influential personalities like Shatta Wale, John Dumelo, Sharaf Mahama, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Salma Mumin, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Dr Ofori Sarpong also attended the big funeral service, which was held at the No. 3 JHS in Tema community 8.

Ibrahim Mahama donates GH₵100K at a funeral

During the proceedings, radio personality El Lizato, who assumed the role of the MC, announced that Ibrahim Mahama had pledged to settle the debts Dr Kofi Abban and his family would incur after the funeral.

The prominent businessman, who recently showed off his Brabus 930 S-Class, donated GH₵100K to the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group and his family, which earned him praise.

Over the years, Ibrahim Mahama has earned a reputation for his benevolent acts toward individuals in Ghana and worldwide.

Ibrahim Mahama's gesture stirs reactions

Ibrahim Mahama's GH₵100K donation to Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban and his family triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Full Time J0B

"100,000gh....respect ♥️."

Raymond Kangavi commented:

"Money sweet ooo."

TKM commented:

"Oooh I just need this money to better many lives ❤️❤️❤️😭."

occupant7 commented:

"Just 1 billion and your making noise saaa abhh."

DogoodMed1 commented:

"All this ye nonfa and campaigns. Hmm Ghana."

Ibrahim Mahama's son flaunts his wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Junior, impressed his followers on social media after flaunting his wealth.

He was dressed in an all-black ensemble: a black tuxedo over a black shirt, a black bow tie, black shoes, and a black-strapped Patek Philippe watch as he posed beside his father's Brabus G-Wagon.

