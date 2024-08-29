The Rochester City Council of the state of New York has appreciated the good works of the Buzstopboys for their effort to keep Ghana clean

A certificate of appreciation signed by the president of the Rochester City Council was presented to the sanitation volunteer youth group

A US citizen of Ghanaian descent, Akosua made the presentation on behalf of the Rochester City Council

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's sanitation volunteer youth group, the Buzstopboys' selfless act of service to their nation has gained international recognition.

The Buzstopboys have been honoured by the Rochester City Council of the state of New York in the US for their volunteerism in ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment in Ghana.

Rochester City Council of the state of New York recognises the Buzstopboys, the sanitation volunteer group. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on their TikTok page, the group were presented with a certificate of appreciation signed by the president of Rochester City, Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr and his vice, LaShay D. Harris.

The presentation was made by an American citizen with Ghanaian roots, Akosua on behalf of the city council.

"On behalf of the city council and citizens of Rochester, New York, we offer our congratulations and admiration for your volunteerism and service in Ghana, West Africa, which we share in Rochester," portion of the citation read.

"You play a vital role in promoting a clean, vibrant and healthy community by providing education through the care and maintenance of streets, and parks in various communities," another portion read.

The founder and leader of the Buzstopboys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, extended the group's gratitude to the Rochester City Council for recognising their work.

"On behalf of all Buzstopboys, we also want to say thank you, we are very grateful and we appreciate it, thank you very much," he said.

The presentation was done at a location where the sanitation volunteer group were working.

Ghanaians congratulate the Buzstopboys

Ghanaians on social media congratulated the Buzstopboys for the honour done to them by the Rochester City Council, upon seeing the video on TikTok.

@Sultana Neena said:

"congratulations, but why does this remind me of Dr UN."

@pee also said:

"I told you guy a dream I had about you getting a sponsorship to China. There's more to come guys, congratulations."

@AMAGHANA commented"

"our officials dnt recognise dem but someone outside did. To God be the glory."

Ga Mantse support Buzstopboys

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II donated some money to the Buzstopboys in support of their voluntary work.

This was after the group honoured Nii Tackie Tsuru II's invitation to partake in the Homowo clean-up exercise in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh