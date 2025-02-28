Joana Deladem Yabani was until her demise part of the Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology at KNUST

Lecturers and students of the department upon hearing the news of her demise mourned their student and colleague

Many Ghanaians sympathised with the associates of the late Joana Deladem Yabani on social media

The department members of the deceased Joana Deladem Yabani honoured her memory a day after news of her demise broke.

Until her death, Joana Deladem Yabani was a final-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Students and lecturers from Joana Deladem Yabani's department mourn her demise. Photo credit: @Thevoklive

She was a student of the university’s Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology.

Both students and lecturers wore black attires to mourn and honour their colleague and student respectively.

In a post on X, @Thevoklive shared images of students of the department in a hall wearing black clothes. Most of them looked sad.

They sat in a hall wearing sad faces. Some of them had their hands supporting their chin like the posture people make when they are in a pensive mood.

KNUST authorities retrieve Joana Deladem Yabani's body on the university campus. Photo credit: @TheVokLive

Others also just sat with their hands on the armrests of the chairs they were sitting on. Yet other students were captured with their hands on their faces possibly wiping their tears.

The lecturers also sat quietly in deep thoughts.

Netizens sympathise with KNUST students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Thevoklive on X. Read them below:

@guyclose00 said:

"Wahala for whoever go propose to a girl this week...nbs eyeing🤭."

@RichGh_ wrote:

"The Daniel guy worry people with innocent faces waa, especially me🤦🏽."

@leahcimusas said:

"Dr. Fordjour..."

@zackkenzy1 wrote:

"The midsem saf dem no write am well trust me Owwww💔💔💔💔💔."

@EMMANUE19208347 said:

"Hmm this is so sad 😞."

KNUST consoles dead student’s family

Miss Joana D. Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning on February 27, 2025.

In confirming the news, the university authorities consoled the family of the late student.

After the confirmation, several Ghanaians including her Old Achimotan Association expressed their condolences to Joana Yabani’s family.

Police arrest Joana Yabani’s hostel mate

Later, YEN.com.gh reported that the police arrested a man called Daniel Tuffour in connection with Joana D. Yabani's passing.

The suspect, also a student of KNUST, was arrested on the same day Joana Yabani’s body was found. They were hostel mates.

Reports also showed that they were in a love relationship and seemed to be happy together.

Daniel Tuffour remanded for two weeks

The suspect was arraigned on February 28, 2025. He was remanded by the Kumasi District Court 2 into police custody for two weeks.

However, many people who know Daniel Tuffuor have described him as a calm young man who they did not suspect could hurt a fly.

