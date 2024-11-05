Some recent graduates of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, have stated their expectations ahead of life outside campus

In an interview with KSS, the students shared varied career options while answering questions about what they would do if their qualifications failed them

While many said they would relocate abroad to seek opportunities, others expressed a strong desire to set up their own businesses

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held its 16th congregation over the weekend, where hundreds of graduates were presented with their honours.

The students took turns to congratulate each other and celebrated their academic achievements with their loved ones.

They also shared their expectation of life after school in discussions with media personnel and content creators who were present at the graduation ceremony.

A few of the graduates, while speaking to Elikem of the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) shared their plans for the future as they transition to the world of work from the classroom.

The UPSA graduates who spoke to KSS expressed great optimism for the future ahead of them.

However, when asked what they would do if their plans did not go as expected, the students shared varied responses.

While the majority of them stated categorically that they would travel abroad if their education failed, others said they would go into entrepreneurship.

"I will jakpa if things don't go as planned. I will leave the country," one lady said.

"I will probably start a business and if it doesn't work, maybe travel abroad and if that one too doesn't work, I will marry a minister, another lady named Cindy said.

"I don't necessarily have to work in the corporate world, I will just start something on my own," a lady identified as Yvonne said.

A gentleman named Elvis, a young CEO said he was going to concentrate fully on his business.

