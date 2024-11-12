Papa Oppong, a Ghanaian fashion designer has chartered a new exciting path in his career

The young man has joined Nike, a global sportswear brand, headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, United States, as a designer

He announced this in a long Instagram post, which attracted congratulatory words from Ghanaians on social media

Global sportswear brand, Nike, has signed a talented Ghanaian fashion designer, Papa Oppong to join its iconic firm.

Papa Oppong, famed for his unconventional and bespoke designs, will join a talented team of fashion creatives at Nike.

Papa Oppong, a talented Ghanaian fashion designer, joins the global sportswear brand, Nike. Photo credit: @teenvogue/IG.

This refreshing news was announced on the talented Ghanaian fashion designer's Instagram.

The young man, who grew up in Accra before relocating abroad, specialises in womenswear and would be hoping to learn a lot more at Nike.

In the Instagram post to announce his exciting new beginning, Papa Oppong described the move to Nike as a dream come true.

"I am BEYOND thrilled to join the Nike design team and can’t wait to create with some of the finest in the world. I look forward to starting my new life at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon and honestly, I’m very curious to see how I will evolve as a designer in this new realm/position," he wrote.

Papa Oppong further encouraged young talents across the globe not to give up on their dreams.

"I would love to use this opportunity to tell every dreamer out there: it doesn’t matter where you were born, who you know, what others say/think about you. What matters most is how far you’re willing to dream and I hope my entry as a designer in this incredible brand shows you what’s possible -I hope it opens up more doors for people who look and sound like me especially those directly on the continent of Africa. I genuinely do this for you," he added.

Ghanaians congratulate Papa Oppong.

Ghanaians who chanced on Papa Oppong's Instagram post flooded the comment section with congratulatory words.

@chels_ii wrote:

"Yasss!! So so proud of you!!"

@the_curlyyone also wrote:

"Wooohooo! So excited for you my dear."

@nana_afya_anabel said:

"Omg wowwww you deserve this!! Congratulations."

