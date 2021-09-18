A goat has managed to cause massive uproar on social media as video of it disturbing a street beggar surface online

The beggar was seen struggling to get the goat to leave him alone

Netizens who saw the video seemed to believe the goat was trying to expose the known beggar

A video has surfaced online and has been gathering massive reactions from netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Shekinah Area Gospel Ministries has a goat relentlessly attacking a beggar by the roadside.

The beggar is also seen doing his possible best to get rid of the goat to no avail.

He pushes and the animal retaliates back.

This continued until the beggar whose identity was disclosed finally gave up his spot and left.

Video of a goat Making life Unbearable for a Street Beggar Causes Massive Stir Online

Source: Facebook

Many on social media believe the goat was trying to expose the man.

The video has been going viral online and at the time of this publication, it has over 2 million views with more than 49,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the over 6000 comments left on the post below;

Eloho Dorcas commented:

Nothing like exposure here na! He is a beggar. Possibly God is using the goat to tell him to leave that zone for unknown reasons that are. Stay bless In Jesus Mighty Name, Amen!

Chioma Onunchukwu replied:

What ever one does shall be exposed just one day. We should be very careful in our Christians race.

Joseph Ameh wrote:

God is great, that's an evil beggar. God has exposed him. People should be very very careful with beggar bcos u don't know what they do with the money

Apost Ejim Jesus:

This is the right definition of stubborn he goat.. chaaaaaaaiiiiiiii my belle remain small make ee reach Heaven, but God send am back say ee never reach time ooo

Anayo Adinde replied:

Wonders shall never end when did goat strated nocking head with human beings" it's not normal something is wrong somewhere' only God knows

From Itz King:

To me the goat was just playing jaree.. can u give any acct of that man dat makes him evil... We shouldn't be too fast in judging pls... Even though he pretends to be lame.. is just condition dat makes him to.. mean while is never by force to give him...

Watch the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a Ghanaian man performing roll call for his goats has got some netizens entertained while some are wondering his current state of mind.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect 97.1FM.

The man whose name was undisclosed was seen holding a book and calling out Ghanaian local names.

It appeared these names belong to the goats in the video.

Source: Yen.com.gh