A Ghanaian man in the UK shared his culture shock at having to pay for polythene bags, unlike in Ghana where they are free

He was surprised when a cashier told him that his shopping bag would cost £1, so he chose to carry his groceries by hand

Several people who watched the video shared similar experiences in developed countries and thanked him for sharing

A Ghanaian man who left his homeland and settled in the United Kingdom shared one of the first culture shocks he experienced in the country when he went shopping.

According to the YouTuber, he learnt the hard way that polythene bags are not free and that one must pay for them after buying products in a shop or from a vendor.

A Ghanaian man in the UK recounts his major culture shock on rubber bags when he went shopping. Photo credit: @sottieway (X) & Dejan Marjanovic (Getty Images)

In a video he shared on X, @sottieway said he went to a supermarket to buy some groceries. After he paid, he stood waiting for his polythene bag while others were in the queue behind him.

When he asked for a polythene bag, they told him it would cost him £1 (GH¢20). He was amazed and not ready to pay that amount, so he had to carry his things in his hands back home.

The Ghanaian YouTuber said he was surprised because vendors and shops automatically give rubber bags in Ghana even if you buy the tiniest or cheapest item.

This experience showed a notable difference in shopping practices between Ghana and the UK.

He finally encouraged people travelling to the UK to bring their own rubber bags so they would not have to pay for one when they went shopping.

Netizens comment on Ghanaian’s UK culture shock

@lockD_In5 said:

“I think it’s a scheme to allow people to recycle and prevent pollution…you can’t keep paying a pound for new plastic bags and won’t easily throw away the one you have.”

@eddievanbossu_ wrote:

“Chale.. Make money here then fly outside for vacation 🥹”

@KobbySarkces said:

“This guy den Code Mickey who dey lie pass eeeii🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@iam_Shakiru wrote:

“The bags are that expensive to discourage you from purchasing, so that you are forced to reuse bags. This is all towards recycling. I get it that you’re doing content but trying to make it look like getting rubber in Gh is a blessing is off. the plenty rubber in Gh worsens waste.”

@nana_OMB said:

“Had that cultural shock in Germany sometime back.”

