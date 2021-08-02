A young man's life changed after people discovered he was trying hard to survive despite having a first-class in mathematics

Emmanuel Chinweuba Nworie revealed that to go for his post-graduate studies, he would have to work hard for many years to afford it

Now in America for his Ph.D., many people took to social media to celebrate his success and thank his helpers

A young man, Emmanuel Chinweuba Nworie, whose story went viral in 2020 as a mathematics first-class graduate who had to turn to farming as a way to survive despite his academic performance has overcome.

Months after his story became public knowledge, he was offered a scholarship to study for his post-graduate studies.

The man was captured in a picture visibly happy. Photo source: Michael Taiwo

Source: Facebook

His life changed

On Sunday, August 1, Michael Taiwo went on Facebook to write about Nworie, and to inform people that he has finally arrived in the United States.

He described Nworie as a mathematics genius who once won a gold medal in a Nigerian national mathematics competition.

Nworie is happy in America

When Taiwo met him, the maths graduate revealed that he would have had to work hard and save for seven years to apply for graduate school.

The man thanked people who contributed to the cause of seeing Nworie have a better life abroad. He attached a photo of the young man smiling when he got to his new country of residence.

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his story below:

Sandra Hingle said:

"Awesome effort, that God blessed! May you and others continue showing God’s love."

Raji Draj Ademola said:

"Thank you Dr. MT and the team. Congratulations Emmanuel."

Nwoha Francis Ifeanyi said:

"Wonderful, You are a blessing keep up the good work."

Abanishe Afeez Adeola said:

"Congrats to him and many thanks for your support MT. God bless you more brother."

Damilola Ogunnubi said:

"Congratulations Emmanuel!!!! You are welcome! Thanks to MT and his team! God bless you all. You and your children will never be stranded in Jesus name!"

Source: Yen.com.gh