A video of a Ghanaian lady has triggered emotional reactions from netizens on social media

She lamented that her friends were pursuing tertiary education, whereas she now works as a roasted plantain seller

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have admonished the lady not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady is trending after she took to social media to flaunt her hustle after completing senior high school.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @.chita17 shared a video of herself working by the roadside selling roasted plantain, often known in local parlance as kɔkɔɔ.

In the video's caption, she explained that whereas all her friends were furthering their education, she now makes a living selling by the roadside.

"All my friends are in school, me: kɔkɔɔ seller," the caption read.

The touching video, which highlights the lady's desire to pursue higher education, has received over 8,000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians praise the young roasted plantain seller

Netizens who commented on the video encouraged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

MR HANDSOME reacted:

"I wish u know how school go stress your life."

Becky bel reacted:

"You are getting money than most government workers or salary workers mpo."

Mr. Sanz added:

Obaapa please get gloves on or something to protect your hand from the heat

Blackdeezy wrote:

"Mum has been selling this for 20 years, I will put a smile on her face oneday"

JOYSLIM added:

"The way you Dey ka the k)k)) sweet me die You’re blessed my dear,at least you’re eating what about those who are hungry out there."

Source: YEN.com.gh