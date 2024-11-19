A Ghanaian based in the US has taken to social media to advise her fellow countrymen and women abroad to take their health seriously

In a TikTok video, the woman said many Ghanaians overwork when they travel abroad for greener pastures without making the time to relax

Her video attracted reactions from a few Ghanaians on social media, as they thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions

A Ghanaian woman based in the US has advised her countrymen and women abroad against overworking themselves for money.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @ninamenz8, said most Ghanaians focused their energy on working many jobs to the neglect of their health.

A US-based Ghanaian woman advises her fellow countrymen and women abroad to take their health seriously. Photo credit: @ninamenz8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Most of the Ghanaians abroad, she explained, ended up suffering physical fatigue due to the pressure they put on themselves with the multiple jobs that they do abroad.

As a result of this, @ninamenz8 advised her fellow countrymen and women to take their health seriously by taking time off their jobs to destress and have fun.

"When they first arrive here, they just focus on work, working two or three jobs. We know you came here to work, and there any many jobs here but while working, please take some time off to check your health because your health is equally important," she said.

Ghanaians react to woman's views on travel

Some Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the woman's video about her stance on working abroad, shared their views on her assertions.

@Benjamin said:

"the vision is biiggg that's why..left home to feed home."

@ninamenz also said

"Yes big plans oo."

@Anochi Bentil wrote:

"sure, Thanks for ur advice."

@Michael Yaw Antwi also wrote:

"God bless you."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh