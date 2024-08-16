A video of a man confessing that he has wronged his wife has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after he sold off a house his wife was building without informing her about it

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have called out the man over his act

A Ghanaian man has incurred the displeasure of many people online after details about how he sold his wife's house emerged.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Aunti Naa TV's YouTube channel, the man who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM admitted that he sold a house his wife was building without her knowledge and is, therefore, seeking her forgiveness.

With a remorseful look, the man said he made that decision because his wife was secretly embarking on the house project and, hence, wanted to teach her a lesson.

"I sold the house the GH¢35,000. I have made attempts to return the money, but the person who bought the house has refused."

He now admits he made the decision in haste and urges his wife to forgive him.

Ghanaians chide the jealous husband

Social media users who took to the comment sections of the video scolded the man for his actions.

@Sarahgoldwright indicated:

"All this, just tell him within 48 hours if he doesn't get the house back or better still buy land for his wife he will be arrested.later he will start building the house."

@rosedankwah7188 commented:

"I hope the house will be retrieved from the buyer because the amount he paid can't even do the foundation of that house."

@maameserwaa9540

He went ahead to sell her house, he’s jealous of his wife because she built a house and not him. This’s wickedness in the high level

@Dedeyomor2021 reacted;

"They should help her to get a lawyer, since she was not aware they can get the house back. Such a wicked soul."

Man fumes with his family built

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man opened up about how his relatives tricked him into sending money to build a house.

He explained that they had sent him a beautiful picture of a mansion they claimed to be building for him but instead built two small huts as the house.

He advised netizens who were thinking about sending money to relatives to build a house in Africa to refrain from doing so.

