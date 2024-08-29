A Ghanaian boy who recently moved to Canada for a better life has been deported back to Ghana

This was after the boy allegedly stole $5 worth of tilapia from a Chinese shop in Toronto

The young man's sad ordeal was shared by a Ghanaian man based in Canada in a YouTube Interview

An unnamed Ghanaian boy based abroad has reportedly been arrested in Canada for stealing a tilapia fish at a supermarket.

According to narrations from a video circulating on social media, the boy stole the tilapia, worth $5 (equivalent to GH¢78.21) at a Chinese shop in Toronto.

A Canada-based Ghanaian man narrates a sad ordeal of how a young boy was deported to Ghana for allegedly stealing tilapia from a Chinese shop. Photo credit: @a_media2/TikTok.

As a result of this, the young Ghanaian boy, who recently relocated abroad to seek greener pastures, has been deported back home to Ghana.

This unfortunate incident was narrated by another Canada-based Ghanaian in a YouTube interview sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The unidentified Canada-based Ghanaian man who narrated the sad ordeal said the boy was sent back to Ghana because he did not have a legal permit to stay in Canada.

He used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians who recently moved to Canada to exhibit good behaviour.

"Those of you who have just arrived, I want to advise you to learn from the boy's mistakes and be careful when you go to the shops to buy stuff," he advised.

Netizens react to the boy's ordeal

Netizens who came across the video narrating the boy's sad ordeal in Canada flooded the comment section with their reactions.

@Leenom reacted:

"If the tilapia was grilled why didn’t she eat it inside the shop. You can eat fruits inside so far as you don’t take it out."

@robertacquaah505 also reacted:

"no one will be deported for 5 dollars, not even 50 dollars."

@bright replied:

"if u are legal, u won't even be charged. if u are illegal u are deffo getting deported mate."

@No.Time Eric said:

"Is true . The tilapia was grilled . I was at the China shop that day."

Man shares his experience at a Canadian airport

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man shared the story of how was nearly deported from Canada after landing at the airport.

He said after arriving at the airport, the immigration officer on duty refused to stamp his visa.

He explained that the immigration officer, a lady, said he did not look like someone who would return to his home country after completing the master's programme he travelled to pursue.

