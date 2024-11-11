A video of a Ghanaian boy proposing to a policewoman has surfaced on social media, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

In the video, the bold young man approached the policewoman, who was busily directing traffic and presented her with a sunflower in a romantic gesture

However, the policewoman, appeared to be angered by the young man's gestures, as she asked him to get out of her sight

A bold Kasoa-based young man's romantic gesture towards a female police officer has caused a stir on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified young man was captured proposing to the policewoman with a beautiful flower.

While the police officer was on duty directing traffic at a location in Kasoa, the young man approached her with a flower and knelt to profess his undying love for her in public.

The policewoman, who looked perplexed by the young man's actions, took several minutes to process what was happening.

Seconds later, the policewoman was seen angrily rejecting the bold Kasoa man's proposal and gesturing him to get out of her sight.

Netizens impressed by the Kasoa man's boldness

Netizens who chanced on the trending video seemed impressed by the Kasoa man's boldness.

@Drama Queen Ama said:

"That guy is the most serious n bold man in Ghana ever."

@Harry_Hans1 also said:

"The good things about this is that she thought about it for a while before smashing the flower. I wish to know what was going through her mind."

@Ricardo kaka commented:

"I swear the place be kasoa and I no that police woman."

@Kingsley Mensah also commented:

"True paa me too I know the car too."

@mercy doo commented:

"Naawaa oooo this guy no fear government itself ooo God have mercy."

@Wire also commented:

"She was thinking it was money at first but later realise it's was sunflower."

@Missy rose wrote:

"The way she make hot wey you dey go worry am no de3 that’s what will happen."

