Shatta Wale Pops Champagne To Celebrate Arrival Of His GH¢5.9 Million Rolls Royce
- Renowned dancehall artise Shatta Wale could not contain his joy when his Rolls Royce Cullinan arrived in Ghana
- The artiste celebrated the latest vehicle to join his fleet with a bottle of champagne, warming many hearts
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was overwhelmed with joy on Saturday, February 8, 2025, when his newly purchased Rolls Royce arrived in Ghana.
The renowned musician was spotted in a video popping champagne to welcome the latest vehicle to join his fleet.
Shatta Wale acquired the luxurious vehicle in October 2024, to commemorate his birthday. After about four months, the car finally landed in Ghana, cleared at the port, and is home with the artist.
Friends and loved ones joined the renowned artiste to celebrate the arrival of the luxurious vehicle worth thousands of dollars.
Cost of Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce
Rolls-Royce Cullinan is estimated to cost between GH¢5,994,600 and GH¢6,952,500. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a luxury SUV produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
Introduced in 2018, it’s the first SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce. The Cullinan takes its name from the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found. The celebrated artiste was delighted to have this plush vehicle joining his fleet.
Watch the video below:
Congratulations pour in for Shatta Wale
Netizens who saw the post about Shatta Wale popping champagne to celebrate the arrival of his vehicle were delighted and congratulated him in the comments section.
@ghhyper1 wrote:
"Congratulations 1 Don !!"
20h
Ghana 001 👏🙌
19h
I wanted to buy one last year but my girl says she likes the way I walk …*Spice*
20h
Congratulations
20h
Secret billionaires 🔥🔥
20h
Confirm oo , efo I like you a lot but this time. You over do
19h
Still settings 😂
6h
We die finish 😂😂
19h
Whose car is this?
21h
Poor man go say settings 😂
21h
The richest Ghanaian artiste ever in the history of Ghana music 🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥
21h
❤️❤️
19h
🔥
20h
Eii, I dreamed that efo and shatta fight ooo😢
21h
So is it still settings 😢😂😂😂
21h
Y3 Wu 😂😂😂😂
21h
😂😂😂Ghana aw.. you dey celebrate car pass sense!😂
20h
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
19h
Congrat 👏👏👏
19h
Salty 🙌
22h
🔥🔥🔥we no go hear for Ghana again lol 😂
19h
Godfather ❤❤
21h
Imagine if champagne bottle mistakenly fly from someone hands and hit the car back glass 😂😂😂😂😂
19h
God is the Greatest
19h
Ebaadocam3❤️❤️❤️
19h
Congrats 🎉🎊🍾 Godfather #Talk and Do 🔥🔥🔥❤️🙌👏
7h
Efo dey cry indoors 😂😂
21h
SHATTA MOVEMENT FOR LIFE 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭
19h
The baby is in.
19h
Congratulations 🔥
22h
BHIM fans watching with fake accounts 😂😂🧨🧨🧨
20h
Poor man with hatred mentality… gyemiie nkoaaa
19h
Settings man
19h
3y3 settings, now we know where it’s going and who owns it
This time we won’t sit for someone to deceive us again
Y’ani abue s3 rasta man 😂
19h
@stonebwoy now you be the settings man in town 😂😂😂😂 jealous man
21h
Touch down @shattawalenima 🏎️🏎️🏎️🍾🍾🍾🔥🔥
17h
Rich man buy 2018 cullinan at 2025, wey he dey pop champagne lol, the way Nigerians dey laugh at our artists 😂
21h
Davido bought private Jet kraaa he no pops champagne....apuuuu
22h
2003 Rolls Royce deɛ ago choose matiz over am
21h
Home use Royce rolls
Shatta Wale announces arrival of Rolls-Royce
Shatta Wale announced the arrival of his Rolls-Royce, days before it landed in Ghana. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the renowned musician took to social media to assure fans that his new Rolls Royce will land soon and asked them to wait for it.
He expressed excitement over the vehicle which he had announced that he had purchased weeks ago Shatta Wale reportedly purchased the vehicle in the US and is currently waiting for it to be shipped to Ghana.
Many fans and well-wishers celebrated with the artiste in anticipation of the arrival of the luxurious vehicle.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh