Renowned dancehall artise Shatta Wale could not contain his joy when his Rolls Royce Cullinan arrived in Ghana

The artiste celebrated the latest vehicle to join his fleet with a bottle of champagne, warming many hearts

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was overwhelmed with joy on Saturday, February 8, 2025, when his newly purchased Rolls Royce arrived in Ghana.

The renowned musician was spotted in a video popping champagne to welcome the latest vehicle to join his fleet.

Shatta Wale celebrates the arrival of his Rolls-Royce with a bottle of champagne. Image source: GhHyper1

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale acquired the luxurious vehicle in October 2024, to commemorate his birthday. After about four months, the car finally landed in Ghana, cleared at the port, and is home with the artist.

Friends and loved ones joined the renowned artiste to celebrate the arrival of the luxurious vehicle worth thousands of dollars.

Cost of Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce Cullinan is estimated to cost between GH¢5,994,600 and GH¢6,952,500. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a luxury SUV produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Introduced in 2018, it’s the first SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce. The Cullinan takes its name from the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found. The celebrated artiste was delighted to have this plush vehicle joining his fleet.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Shatta Wale

Netizens who saw the post about Shatta Wale popping champagne to celebrate the arrival of his vehicle were delighted and congratulated him in the comments section.

@ghhyper1 wrote:

"Congratulations 1 Don !!"

_ola_of_accra_'s profile picture

_ola_of_accra_

20h

Ghana 001 👏🙌

reggiespicegh's profile picture

reggiespicegh

19h

I wanted to buy one last year but my girl says she likes the way I walk …*Spice*

kecheglobal's profile picture

kecheglobal

20h

Congratulations

firelordkay1's profile picture

firelordkay1

20h

Secret billionaires 🔥🔥

gentle_rasta_gh's profile picture

gentle_rasta_gh

20h

Confirm oo , efo I like you a lot but this time. You over do

prince_of_gh's profile picture

prince_of_gh

19h

Still settings 😂

is.ra_el02's profile picture

is.ra_el02

6h

We die finish 😂😂

amenyodaniel85's profile picture

amenyodaniel85

19h

Whose car is this?

qwaku.sterling's profile picture

qwaku.sterling

21h

Poor man go say settings 😂

yhung_abudhabi's profile picture

yhung_abudhabi

21h

The richest Ghanaian artiste ever in the history of Ghana music 🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥

eli_six30's profile picture

eli_six30

21h

❤️❤️

sleek_legend's profile picture

sleek_legend

19h

🔥

official_sweetmikel's profile picture

official_sweetmikel

20h

Eii, I dreamed that efo and shatta fight ooo😢

zamanipablo1's profile picture

zamanipablo1

21h

So is it still settings 😢😂😂😂

abrantie_nana's profile picture

abrantie_nana

21h

Y3 Wu 😂😂😂😂

randello.cl's profile picture

randello.cl

21h

😂😂😂Ghana aw.. you dey celebrate car pass sense!😂

bredarascot's profile picture

bredarascot

20h

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

skinny_willis's profile picture

skinny_willis

19h

Congrat 👏👏👏

de_champ_0's profile picture

de_champ_0

19h

Salty 🙌

oxymoron2003's profile picture

oxymoron2003

22h

🔥🔥🔥we no go hear for Ghana again lol 😂

lamarrichkhid's profile picture

lamarrichkhid

19h

Godfather ❤❤

nanakwameike's profile picture

nanakwameike

21h

Imagine if champagne bottle mistakenly fly from someone hands and hit the car back glass 😂😂😂😂😂

pappygee1135's profile picture

pappygee1135

19h

God is the Greatest

obaaadwoa_1's profile picture

obaaadwoa_1

19h

Ebaadocam3❤️❤️❤️

frassdflick999's profile picture

frassdflick999

19h

Congrats 🎉🎊🍾 Godfather #Talk and Do 🔥🔥🔥❤️🙌👏

iamdaniellomo__'s profile picture

iamdaniellomo__

7h

Efo dey cry indoors 😂😂

capo_chino1's profile picture

capo_chino1

21h

SHATTA MOVEMENT FOR LIFE 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭

ernestfrimps098's profile picture

ernestfrimps098

19h

The baby is in.

chinalord__001's profile picture

chinalord__001

19h

Congratulations 🔥

nanakwameike's profile picture

nanakwameike

22h

BHIM fans watching with fake accounts 😂😂🧨🧨🧨

jeffcdadon's profile picture

jeffcdadon

20h

Poor man with hatred mentality… gyemiie nkoaaa

foreverm38baby's profile picture

foreverm38baby

19h

Settings man

howplannedareyou_'s profile picture

howplannedareyou_

19h

3y3 settings, now we know where it’s going and who owns it

This time we won’t sit for someone to deceive us again

Y’ani abue s3 rasta man 😂

2d__collection's profile picture

2d__collection

19h

@stonebwoy now you be the settings man in town 😂😂😂😂 jealous man

kellyb_motors's profile picture

kellyb_motors

21h

Touch down @shattawalenima 🏎️🏎️🏎️🍾🍾🍾🔥🔥

kobby_stylez's profile picture

kobby_stylez

17h

Rich man buy 2018 cullinan at 2025, wey he dey pop champagne lol, the way Nigerians dey laugh at our artists 😂

holy7918's profile picture

holy7918

21h

Davido bought private Jet kraaa he no pops champagne....apuuuu

julienobeng's profile picture

julienobeng

22h

2003 Rolls Royce deɛ ago choose matiz over am

kcbbysong's profile picture

kcbbysong

21h

Home use Royce rolls

Shatta Wale announces arrival of Rolls-Royce

Shatta Wale announced the arrival of his Rolls-Royce, days before it landed in Ghana. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the renowned musician took to social media to assure fans that his new Rolls Royce will land soon and asked them to wait for it.

He expressed excitement over the vehicle which he had announced that he had purchased weeks ago Shatta Wale reportedly purchased the vehicle in the US and is currently waiting for it to be shipped to Ghana.

Many fans and well-wishers celebrated with the artiste in anticipation of the arrival of the luxurious vehicle.

Source: YEN.com.gh