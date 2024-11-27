A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his wedding ring after getting married has surfaced on social media

The man who hopped onto a recent TikTok challenge made fun of his detractors who said he would never marry

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the post's comment section

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate and troll his detractors after getting married.

In a recent TikTok video, the plus-size man, Emmanuel Owusu Senyah, flaunted his wedding ring while participating in a popular trend.

A Ghanaian man is flaunting his wedding ring to shade his detractors who said he'll never marry. Image source: @chfwulomo

Source: TikTok

He shamed his detractors, who said he would never get married because he was plus-size. Despite the negative comments, Mr Owusu Senya remained steadfast and hoped to find love.

Fortunately for him, he found a Ghanaian woman who loved him for who he was and was not bothered about his body size.

Delighted over this, the man flaunted his wedding ring, moving his hands back and forth to show off his status as a married man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man shading his detractors expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Many were delighted to watch the video.

@Countryman wrote:

"Make this ring no enter my eye oooo I get anger issues."

@Nashet wrote:

"Getting married to such people is very peaceful and blessed."

@itz Dromo wrote:

"My baby is obolo he must do this challenge."

@Lexi armani wrote:

"This man go worry ruff."

@OJ_BlaQ wrote:

"Even joining this challenge tells everything.. happy marriage though brother Obolo."

@Kamil omar wrote:

"Winner of the challenge."

@rejidag wrote:

"Wish I could like this video thousands times."

Aba Dope says she's never getting married

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Aba Dope had opened up about her intentions to remain single forever.

In a video, she explained that she was no longer inspired by the new generation and hinted that her main focus was her business and making money.

However, she expressed her desire to have children, which left her fans with mixed reactions in the comment section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh