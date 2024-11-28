A Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America narrated how she wrongly accused her father, a politician, of impregnating her

According to Nadia, she made the false accusations to get her father's attention after he reduced her monthly allowance

Several people who watched Nadia's video thronged the comment section to share diverse views on her story

A Ghanaian lady living in the US, identified as Nadia, shared how she falsely accused her father of sleeping with her and getting her pregnant.

Nadia recounted that she got pregnant in High School, and the young man responsible for that resorted to parental neglect and abandoned the young lady while she was heavily pregnant.

Ghanaian woman identified as Nadia claims in an interview with DJ Nyaami that she falsely accused her father of impregnating her to get his attention.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nadia said her boyfriend did not take responsibility for the pregnancy because his aunty reportedly disapproved of their relationship.

“He would have accepted the pregnancy, but his aunty said Ashantis cannot marry Nzemas. The man is an Ashanti, and I am Nzema.”

Nadia later returned to Ghana, following her father’s instructions. She said her father promised to set her up in a business. In her narration, the lady claimed that the father had failed to keep this promise.

She also claimed that the father slashed her monthly allowance from GH¢1000 to GH¢500. Angered by how things were panning out, based on her account of events, she decided to get his attention by sending out fake audio.

Nadia told the radio host that her father was a famous politician and as such, she decided to tarnish his reputation by recording fabricated audio accusing her father of impregnating her, which went viral and got her father to attend to her again.

Based on the turn of events, her family resolved to take her to a psychiatric hospital and later relocated her to Accra. She would later move back to the US where she sought a job to earn a living.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian father accused of impregnating daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@jaypremp said:

“Wow, wow, I love the song. Beautiful voice. Great story. God bless your father for never turning his back on you ❤❤❤.”

@KUSZPREM wrote:

“Kudos to the father…. He never gave up on her. May he live long to still be her support.”

@BrigetteBarimah said:

“Hmmm, so serious. I can tell he (boyfriend) didn’t want to be a responsible father.”

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

“Hmmm, that was a wrong move, but who are we to judge "you" because of attention from your Dad? I can see some of the problems she went through were because of tribalism. Let's stop his tribalism thing. This is sad😢 I pray you recovered from everything you are going through 🙇.”

@hisholiness2010 said:

“Aiiii this is a sad one, wrong decision affecting your Dad l could imagine.”

