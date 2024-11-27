Three Immigration officers and two others sustained injuries after their landlord attacked them

The landlord had been trying to evict them but had failed to do so, even losing his petition at three different courts

Fed up with the protracted dispute, he gathered armed men and stormed the house, where he set parts of the building ablaze

Three Immigration Officers and two others have been injured in a violent attack by an angry mob in Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The mob, allegedly led by the officers’ neighbour, stormed the two-story Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) property on Tuesday night, November 26, 2024.

Eyewitnesses say the supposed landlord attacked the tenants with an armed mob.

The mob, armed with cutlasses and other weapons, had tried to set the building and its occupants ablaze.

According to eyewitnesses, the mob had succeeded in burning parts of the building and had stolen valuables, including mobile phones and some cash.

Citinewsroom reported that the attack was triggered by a protracted property dispute between the neighbour, who claims he owns the building, and the officers.

The man had been trying to evict the officers using intimidation and violent tactics.

This is despite three separate court rulings siding with the Ghana Immigration Service

Citinewsroom reported that following the attacks, seven individuals and the neighbour had been arrested.

Landlady says her tenants must be NPP

In another story, a Ghanaian woman who sells in the market and owns a landed property shared the main reason she ejected tenants from her house.

She said she did not compromise on a certain condition, no matter the situation.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, the woman said every tenant of her property must support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The woman explained that she treats her tenants like her biological children and would do anything for them, but she expected them to also do what she wanted.

Woman evicted after renovating apartment

YEN.com.gh reported that an unnamed lady couldn't hold herself together when she shared that her landlord gave her just one month to move out of her rented apartment after she spent a great deal of time renovating it.

A video posted on Instagram by instablog9ja showed the lady and a few of her friends carrying out various renovation work around the apartment.

The last frame of the post then revealed the lady holding an eviction notice from her landlord.

Source: YEN.com.gh