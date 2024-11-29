A Ghanaian woman was very excited as her last child was graduating from the university

A viral TikTok video showed the proud mother at her daughter's graduation with a cloth, ready to carry her on her back

Netizens who saw the video were touched as they expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman could not conceal her pride at her daughter's graduation as she attended to give her her full support.

The young lady, Francisca Naana Asiedu, recently graduated from KNUST after pursuing a BSc in Chemistry in school, and her mum, who was present, could not contain her excitement.

Studying chemistry hasn't been easy

The young lady, @naan_franca persevered through many challenges while studying the science related course in school.

One of her TikTok videos showed her in class, very exhausted. Nonetheless, she persevered through all the challenges and realised her dream of obtaining a degree in chemistry.

To appreciate her efforts and celebrate her academic achievement, her mother showed up for her graduation in style - she came with a cloth to carry her daughter on her back.

Instead of simply watching, she joyfully rushed to welcome her daughter when she spotted her in the distance. She unfolded her cloth and draped it over her waist, ready to carry her on her back. Unfortunately, due to the weight of her daughter, she couldn't fully carry her.

Congratulations pour in for Naana

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were impressed. They expressed their heartfelt congratulations to her.

@Her excellency Berry wrote:

"Aww. God please sustain my mom! Let her see me come out of law school."

@TK_nice wrote:

"Congratulations dear. Chemistry, you really deserve akyire ampa."

@Abyna wrote:

"May ma mum live long to see ma second graduation next year."

@Kwesi_Ember wrote:

"Congrats Kaakyire."

@Mirff wrote:

"Aaawww Naana I’m emotional. Congratulations once again."

Proud dad carries son on his back

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a proud Ghanaian dad had carried his son on his back on his graduation day.

A video showed the proud dad walking around his son's school premises with the young man on his back.

The video warmed the hearts of many netizens who congratulated the young man.

