A video of a young man from Germany declaring his support for NDC has surfaced on social media

He was spotted at the opposition party's rally held on December 5, 2024, wearing a Ghana branded jersey and a scarf wrapped around his neck

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comments with mixed reactions as some supported his stance while others did not

A young man from Germany has got social media buzzing with comments after declaring his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a viral TikTok video, the young man was spotted at the NDC's recent rally held on December 5, 2024, campaigning for the party.

A young man from Germany is speaking on why he believes the NDC will win Ghana's election. Image source: Ginkor_a

He predicted a victory for the opposition party, stressing that it was the best party to lead the country.

NDC, NPP hold final rallies

On December 5, 2024, the two major political parties in the country held their final rallies. While the NPP held theirs at Legon, the NDC held theirs at Madina.

Both parties attracted massive crowds at their respective events. The parties seized the moment to sell their policies to the electorate one more time and appealed for their political bastions.

It was during the NDC's rally that the young man from Germany was approached by a content creator who interviewed him on why he was supporting the NDC.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over German man supporting NDC

Netizens who saw the video of the young man from Germany declaring his support for the NDC expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post. While some hailed his opinion, others criticised him.

@IMER wrote:

"Who no go support the winning team?"

@RichyITm wrote:

"Can a Ghanaian go and do this in Germany eii Ghana we are finished."

@Raty Runskid wrote:

"This broni don’t want Adipa they’re country has developed and he wants our own to collapse."

Ghanaian woman fumes as daughter supports NDC

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian woman was not happy about her daughter's decision to support NDC.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman sternly cautioned her daughter to refrain from campaigning for the NDC or face her wrath.

Netizens who saw the video greeted the woman's reaction with mixed feelings as some laughed over the video while others criticised her.

