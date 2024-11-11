A video of a foreign lady speaking on how living in Ghana has influenced her has surfaced on social media

She noted in a TikTok video that living in Ghana has made her open-minded as well as offered her a deep understanding of different cultures

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised and expressed their wide-ranging views in the comments section

A foreign woman who frequently travels to Ghana has shared her experience living here and how it has influenced her.

In a viral video, @illbedamm on TikTok noted that whereas she's lived in many different countries, Ghanaian life had struck a different chord and given her much needed perspective.

Expressing her experience, the lady shared videos of some Ghanaians dancing and spending time with her. She then noted that living in Ghana has made her more culturally aware.

She explained that immersing herself in different cultures has deepened her understanding of global diversity.

Living in Ghana, she added, has made her more open-minded since she's been exposed to different cultures, beliefs and perspectives.

Netizens hail Ghana as Obroni shares experience

Netizens who saw the video were impressed by the lady's perspective of life in Ghana and expressed delight in the comment section.

@officialdonrealergh wrote:

"Yh thus Ghana we love foreigners more than ourselves."

@Agyarko wrote:

"Ghana is home to everyone provided you don't see yourself high amongst the people."

@charliecharl2 wrote:

"U need to see night and enjoy the night life of the 30’s 40’s kind of party."

@Paul Kangah wrote:

Well, my male friends said to tell you to invite all you female friends from the different countries over to Ghana."

@Kayboi wrote:

"Yeah Ghana is the only country u can wake up without fixing your hair and put up a camera to talk to people, coz in Ghana no matter what u do or you are, you're yourself !!"

Ghanaian's Culture Shock in Nigeria

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman opened up about her experience living in Nigeria.

In a video, she noted that there were no cold stores in the country, leaving many astounded. Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

