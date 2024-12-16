A video of a Ghanaian man advising women against dating broke men has sparked reactions on social media

In a video, the young man, known as Achieva Evans opined that it was a waste of time for women to date men who cannot support them financially

Many Ghanaian men who chanced on the video seemed unhappy with the young man's assertion

A young Ghanaian man has sparked social media reactions after offering women controversial advice.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young man, identified as Achieva Evans, cautioned women against dating men who can't support them financially.

According to Achieva Evans, it's a waste of time for women to date broke men as they cannot provide for their material needs.

Because women have many needs and turn to demand a lot from their partners. The young Ghanaian man said women should find something to do for themselves rather than waste their time on men who can't provide for them.

"Dating a man who can't help you financially is a total waste of time. Let's be real and you the ladies, find some work to do because no one owes you any favours," he said.

Netizens react to Achieva Evans' video

Achieva Evans's video seemed to have courted backlash from netizens who chanced on his video.

@daniloveOfficial wrote:

"When a man is careful with his money he's tagged stingy."

@AKWESI ASENSO said:

"You will come and meet the brotherhood, you didn't try man."

@Dani bwoy also wrote:

"What about ladies who can’t help us financially, why is it always against men."

@OgechiDiamond also said:

"Oh my dear u said it all, total waste of time oooo u go explain taya oo."

@Hajia wonders 77 commented:

"People will be insulting you in the comments section but they don’t know you are telling the truth. If you are not financially stable just don’t go into a relationship. They won’t understand."

Women advised to stick with determined men

In contrasting news, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian midwife advised her fellow women to stick with broke but determined men.

The midwife urged the young women to be faithful to their boyfriends as their situation could change for the better in future.

The young lady's video resonated with many Ghanaian men on social media, as they thronged the comment section to react.

