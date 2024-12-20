Ghanaian media personality Adwoa Loud graduated from UPSA with a Master’s in Brands and Communications Management

This is her second master’s degree after the initial one in public administration from KNUST in 2022

She shared her excitement on Facebook and disclosed her goal to attain two more educational certificates

A Ghanaian media personality, Nhyiraba Adwoa Amofa Osei, popularly called Adwoa Loud, graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Brands and Communications Management.

Ghanaian media personality Adwoa Loud graduates with a master's degree from UPSA. Photo credit: @nhyiraba.a.osei

Source: Facebook

This is her second master's degree, following an initial degree in public administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a Facebook post, she shared her excitement about bagging another degree and said she had two more to complete five educational certificates she wanted to collect.

Adwoa Loud shared photos and videos of her graduation look and how happy she was as she received her certificate.

She wore a beautiful green dress underneath her graduation gown. She also had a sash with her name and her programme of study written on it.

Watch one of her videos below:

Netizens congratulate Adwoa Loud on her graduation

YEN.com.gh collated some congratulatory messages netizens shared on Adwoa Loud’s page. Read them below:

Ewurasi Adepa said:

“Congratulations dearie🥳🥳🥳🥳you did it again👍.”

Ernest Agyemang Duah wrote:

“Way3 kutaaaaaan 24/7 😀,congratulations Adwoa.”

Akosua Safowaa Obeng said:

“Proud of you sis... greater heights awaits you.”

Fatimatu Abubakar wrote:

“Congratulations my lady. I’m so proud of you Nhyiraba Adwoaloud Osei💕.”

Ruth Dzokoto-Kumashie said:

“Yayyyy💃🏾🎊Congratulations sis💚 See how Green fits you 😌.”

Anthony Asare Boachie wrote:

“Congratulations and the outfit is giving some Swearing - In vibes.”

Steve Kubate Salifu ChartPr wrote:

“Congratulations our beautiful wife Nhyiraba Adwoaloud Osei. Really Really proud of you.”

Geiscard Osei-Owusu said:

“You looking stunning 🤩 but my question is the other girl in the video she get boy?🤣🤣🤣.”

Lady becomes valedictorian at UCC graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl emerged as the 2024 valedictorian at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper, who hails from Krobo Odumase, was awarded a first-class degree in Psychology at the UCC graduation ceremony.

Gifty reportedly graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 to emerge as the overall best student.

Source: YEN.com.gh