Humphrey Nii Sowa, a Ghanaian photographer known as Urban Phlicks, graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in November 2024.

The celebrity photographer graduated with an MA in Brands and Communications Management from the university located in Accra.

Celebrity photographer Humphrey Nii Sowa celebrates his Masters graduation with a video on social media. Photo credit: @niihumphreysowa

Source: Facebook

As a fulfilled graduate, Humphrey Nii Sowa shared a short video of himself walking on the UPSA campus at the graduation ceremony.

He wore a beautiful smile, which showed his joy at completing the programme.

Humphrey is expected to use what he studied in the Brands and Communications Management class to enhance his photography business and position it for better growth.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate celebrity photographer

After Humphrey shared the video on Facebook, several netizens celebrated his achievement. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on his post.

Kin Scorpi said:

“Highst priest bless up bro try make we link up man.”

Sam Kofi Forson wrote:

“Broooo. Congratulations.”

John Kojo Dadzie said:

“Congratulations brother man.”

Albert Fedah wrote:

“Well done Priest.”

Eric Nii said:

“Congrats Anyemi… Jah bless 🥂”

Kweku Laambout Jamester wrote:

“Congratulations🎉🎉Senior!”

Augustine Agyeman Prempeh said:

“Congratulations MI Priest”

Adzo-Mana Gadzekpo wrote:

“Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊 The latest graduate in town!”

Giveson Kwaku Manu said:

“Congratulations Nii Sowah”

Nana Afua Sarpong wrote:

“Congratulations boss”

Cynthia Clive said:

“Congratulations! This calls for free family photoshoot! Now I can have my pics in peace...no pressure.🙌💃”

Adamikie Franca Pobi Asiedu wrote:

“Congratulations 🎉 Humphrey”

Hajia Pretty Welbeck said:

“Yassss congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🍾🍾🍾”

