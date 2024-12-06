Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, in a press conference, expressed concerns over the relocation of the collation centre to the Odumaseman Senior High School, saying she was not informed beforehand

The Sunyani West NDC parliamentary candidate questioned the Electoral Commission and National Security's decision to move the centre from the old Odumase Municipal Assembly premises

Millicent Yeboah Amankwah raised concerns about the matter, stating that the new collation centre's venue was a huge security risk for voters and election officials due to issues in the area

Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sunyani West constituency of the Bono Region, has expressed concerns over the sudden relocation of the collation centre before the general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The 2024 parliamentary candidate held a press conference with some members of the NDC party in her constituency to question the decision to move the collation centre from the old Odumase Municipal Assembly premises to Odumaseman Senior High School.

Madam Yeboah Amankwah said she and her campaign team were not consulted before the Electoral Commission, in collaboration with the National Security Services, changed the venue for the collation centre.

The NDC Parliamentary candidate noted that the Odumase Municipal Assembly premises provided the best environment to ensure a free and fair electoral process in the constituency.

According to her, the old collation centre would have made it impossible for mischievous individuals to enter and cause mayhem during the elections as the building was fully fenced and had one door for voters and election officials to use.

Millicent Yeboah Amankwah said the old Municipal Assembly was 300 metres closer to the local Police Station, which would have ensured an effective security protocol.

Presenting a collection of photos of the venue during the daytime and the evening, she complained that the new collation centre was unsafe for voters and election officials due to the bushy environment and lack of streetlights.

She warned that relocating the collation centre could promote election fraud and other illegal activities.

Madam Millicent Yeboah Amankwah called on the Electoral Commission to be truthful and transparent in their activities to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections in the Sunyani West constituency on December 7.

