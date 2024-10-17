A video of a young lady displaying her savings within a year has got people talking on social media

In the video, she noted that she commenced her savings from the beginning of her National Service about a year ago

Netizens who saw the video were sceptical about her claim and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging online after flaunting her savings within a year in a video shared on TikTok.

The lady who had saved so much money in two Susu boxes noted that she had made over GH¢22,000 in a year.

A young Ghanaian lady is flaunting her savings within a year. Image source: Akuamonies

Source: TikTok

She said she started saving at the beginning of her national service and made much money after the service ended.

In the viral video, the lady opened the money boxes and poured out the money made up of GH¢100, GH¢200, GH¢20 notes and other notes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young lady's video

The video of the young lady has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens were sceptical about her claim that she had saved the money within a year.

@A_RWAC wrote:

"This is advice for guys, you see how she survived with your money while she saved hers, after service she’s a leg up on you. Don’t be playing someone fathers role when you have a life."

@360degriis wrote:

"Meanwhile the whole year NSS money is less than 10,000."

@blessmanbuzz wrote:

"She get boyfriend that sponsors her so she was able to save money."

@Medikal2021 wrote:

"How much did she get from boys ??"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Where she do am for?"

@RICHPAGEZ wrote:

"What are you telling us do your calculation well."

@NKG_12 wrote:

"Gye lunch - gye lunch foc no asei hor. Wob3kc mu nso na obiaa anya andi."

Young lady responds to critics

Following the comments in her first video, the young lady released another video to clarify how she made the money. She first noted that she did not save all that much from her national service allowance.

She noted that, during her service, she worked at a big organisation thanks to a special posting and saved money with her earnings from there.

Watch the video below:

Young man opens his Susu box

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man was delighted to open his money box after five years of saving.

In a video, he flaunted the money in the box, which was made of coins and some Ghana cedi notes, leaving netizens in awe.

