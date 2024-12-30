A video of a young man, who works as a trotro mate, was captured in a trending TikTok video allegedly stealing from his driver

In the video, the trotro mate hides behind a sprinter bus to shortchange his boss from their earnings for the day

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian bus conductor, locally known as Trotro Mate, was caught on camera allegedly stealing from his boss.

The footage, which went viral on social media, appeared to show the trotro mate hiding behind a sprinter bus shortchanging his boss in what is known in the Ghanaian local parlance as Chobo.

Trending video captures a trotro mate allegely taking chobo from his boss, the commercial bus driver's daily sales. Photo credit: @work.diaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the bus conductor was captured dividing what seemed like their daily sales for the day and pocketed half of it in his back pocket.

Chobo is frowned upon by commercial bus drivers operating under the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU)

However, it is a common phenomenon that continues to persist within the commercial transport industry in Ghana.

Trotro mate video goes viral

The video of the trotro mate's alleged act of thievery had gone viral on social media, attracting significant engagement from netizens.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered close to 30k likes and 931 comments on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@messiahs_o_junior commented:

"Trotro mate is better than Bank Manager."

@EmmanuelAsiedu56 replied:

"At the end of the day, the teller or the manager will still be richer than mate."

|@Quame also commented:

"Relax he’s just separating the fuel money."

@Obaapa Praises said:

"Who noticed that he didn't put the money in his pocket again after getting to know that someone was filming him."

@godwindziedzorm also said:

"You see where he is. the driver cannot see what he is doing through the mirror."

@Dr. Henry Owusu Ansah wrote:

"They have money more than the driver. but girls are collecting it."

Trotro mate brags about his daily earnings

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opened up about his job and daily earnings as a trotro mate.

In the video, the trotro mate said he earned a minimum of GH¢200 daily from his job.

Because of this, the young man, identified as Ben, urged his fellow youth and university graduates to join his trade as it was lucrative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh