Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun of Spiritlife Revival Ministries gifted fridges and sofas to randomly selected congregants during a church service

In an Instagram video, he said the church is committed to generosity as a core part of its teachings and lifestyle

Social media users who watched the video thronged to the comment section to bless the man of God for his generosity

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, gave some members of his congregation fridges and sofas during a church service.

The Ghanaian pastor randomly chose congregants to come for the items from the altar.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard gives church members fridges and sofas during church service. Photo credit: @prophetbernardelbernard

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, the man of God first asked for the people worshipping with them for the first time to stand.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard chose one person from the newcomers and gave her a fridge. He then randomly selected other people to get the remainder of the fridges.

He then showed three sofas and randomly picked congregants to pick them up.

In his caption, Prophet Bernard ElBernard said at Spiritlife Revival Ministries, they embody generosity as they teach the word.

"At Spiritlife Revival Ministries, generosity is what we do. Giving is our lifestyle, and we amplify and embody the spirit of generosity. If you are looking for a word-based church, a prophetic and apostolic church, and a church that has a lifestyle of giving, then visit Spiritlife Revival Ministries."

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud pastor Bernard ElBernard's generosity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by the pastor. Read them below:

Shadrack_elgin said:

"This is ministry. Your members your priority. God bless you grandpa ❤️."

Ladydoraboateng wrote:

"@anna_aidoo_ When will you get some 😂."

Thatboykalusha said:

"God bless you @prophetbernardelbernard."

Kallme_mykl wrote:

"My father my father ❤️❤️."

Lydia.kudodah said:

"God bless you Papa."

Barbiecat._ wrote:

"😌God bless you Papa."

P.susanmacduff said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Daddy and Mummy Dearest 👑👑👑🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Annie_cathy_0550 wrote:

"God bless you papa❤️🙌."

Addai3902 said:

"Generosity is in our DNA ❤️"

Bismensah11 wrote:

"God bless you so much Papa🙌🙌"

Prophet Bernard ElBernard donates to gospel singer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard donated a car, cash and other items to gospel singer Akwasi Boateng.

His donation came after the popular singer was videoed selling pen drives on the streets.

Netizens blessed the prophet for his generosity towards the Ghanaian gospel singer.

