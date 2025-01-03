Ghanaians will observe 13 statutory public holidays in 2025, with the first one being New Year’s Day on January 1

There will also be two commemorative days, African Union Day on May 25 and Republic Day on July 1

Netizens who saw the release by the Interior Ministry reacted to the post, as many questioned why the outgoing government was publishing the year’s holiday schedule

The Ministry of Interior has shared a schedule to show all the holidays and commemorative days Ghanaians will enjoy in 2025.

The release showed that there will be 13 holidays in 2025 and two commemorative days.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Interior indicated that the first holiday will be New Year’s Day, followed by Constitution Day on January 7. President-elect John Mahama will be sworn into office on the same day.

Independence Day will be celebrated on March 6, followed by the Easter holidays: Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21. May 1 will be celebrated as Workers' Day.

Two other statutory holidays, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, commemorate Islamic festive seasons and do not have fixed dates. The release stated that the Office of the Chief Imam would determine these dates due to their nature as movable feasts.

Other holidays on the schedule include Founder’s Day on August 4, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21 and Farmers’ Day on December 5.

December 25 and December 26 will be Christmas Day and Boxing Day, respectively.

Netizens comment on Ghana’s 2025 holiday schedule

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by the Interior Ministry on X. Read them below.

@NanaGrantANC said:

“So most of the dates will be changed. I am confident.”

@eagleyez7 wrote:

“Bro you’re leaving power. All commemorative days would be made holidays.”

@EdemKojoCenaroo said:

“Pls add 2nd January as a holiday for the people of Hohoe. Na 2nd J dea na big holiday for here ooo.”

@ebuzu19 wrote:

“Henry Quartey won't mind his business and bow out peacefully? Ehhhh 🤣.”

@Dosted_King1 said:

“Don’t worry ministry of interior, some of the days like 4th August will be cancelled bcs founders’ day is alien to us as a country. We have founder not Founders. Take note.”

@vaktothemax wrote:

“...that August 4th nauseates me! Bring back our Republic Day. July 1st!”

@jayhanssss said:

“Mahama said there will be a national thanksgiving day. It should be a holiday too abeg.”

