The Bolga Girls SHS has honoured one of its former students, Humuwatu Bawa for making the school proud

Humuwatu excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, where she scored 8As

The young lady, who is now at the UDS in Tamale pursuing a degree in nursing, was presented with a certificate and a parcel

A brilliant Ghanaian girl, identified as Humuwatu Bawa, has been honoured for her impressive academic performance at the secondary education level.

Humuwatu reportedly scored 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) while schooling at the Bolga Girls SHS in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Having achieved this stellar WASSCE result, authorities of the Bolga Girls SHS including its alumni association, celebrated Humuwatu Bawa for making the school proud.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the brilliant girl was presented with a certificate and some gifts.

A woman, who introduced herself as the Global President of the Bolga Girls SHS, also presented a large parcel to Humuwatu.

"This is a special award from the Global President. This is my personal award to my daughter for making me proud and... Bolgis proud for getting 8As," the woman said.

Humuwatu, who is now pursuing a BSc in Nursing at the University for Development Studies (UDS), expressed gratitude to the school for honouring her.

"Thank you very much for giving me this gift. It will help me in my studies," Humuwatu said.

Netizens congratulate Humu

After the video was shared on TikTok by @pama_networks, netizens thronged the comment section to congratulate Humu on stellar academic success,

@Kass princess said:

"Aww Humu she's now in my class."

@LABAIKI YAA ZAHRA replied:

"you kno her waooo may Allah guide her with long life and good health to go far so that Islam and the world will be proud with her."

@mcyunny also said:

"And you didn't pray for the person you're replying to as well? Or u didn't get that they're now class mates?"

@Alhamdulilah wrote:

"Did I just hear that she’s pursuing nursing??? or there’s another nursing that I’m not aware of?"

@NHARMS IMPORTS also wrote:

"Congratulations Humu..Well done sis..we are proud of you"

