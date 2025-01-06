Prophet Daniel Amoateng, the founder and leader of Daniel Amoateng Ministries has shown love to his junior pastor

A Ghanaian popular man of God, Prophet Daniel Amoateng, has brought joy to the face of one of his junior pastors.

Prophet Daniel Amoateng reportedly blessed the junior pastor, identified as Enoch Sydney Owiredu, with a brand new car.

A popular Ghanaian man of God blesses his junior pastor with a new car. Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a post sigted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the Ghanaian prophet bought the car for his junior pastor to show appreciation for his dedication and loyalty over the years.

The Facebook captured Enoch Sydney Owiredu possing in the new car, which is a white Honda CR-V.

This gesture is reportedly the second car Enoch Sydney Owiredu has received from Prophet Daniel Amoateng, who is the leader and found of Daniel Amoateng Ministries.

Again, Prophet Daniel Amoateng's gesture shows his appreciation for Enoch Sydney Owiredu's service to the church and community.

Aside from this, several members of the Daniel Amoateng Ministries are set to receive plots of land and vehicles throughout the course of the year.

Netizens awed by Prophet Daniel Amoateng's gesture

Prophet Daniel Amoateng's surprise gift to his junior pastor has left many netizens in awe.

Many who chanced in the Facebook post shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, a social media influencer, praised the popular man of God in the comment section.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Sheena Love said:

"Cila Adjoa Duffuor thats your church right? Then one of the items you listed above will soon be yours too."

@Yeboah Prince also said:

"My mate from koforidua sectech. May the good lord continue to protect him."

@Gyasiwaa Gaisie commented:

"God bless you Prophet Amoateng."

@Naa Narkie Dowuona also commented:

"God bless him more abundantly."

@Rebecca Anyormi-Gollo wrote:

"Things we love to see. God bless him."

@Godsfavour Awurama Gyamfua also wrote:

"God continue to bless him."

Source: YEN.com.gh