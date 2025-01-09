A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his success abroad after leaving the shores of Ghana for a better life

The young man, known as Alhaji Issah Washin announced to his online community that he had secured his US citizenship status

A post shared on TikTok captured him at the US Department of Homeland Security in Washington, where he took the oath of allegiance

A young Ghanaian man's journey to seek greener pastures abroad appears to have bore good fruits.

Alhaji Issah Washin, as he is identified on social media, obtained his US citizenship status after relocating to the North American country many years ago,

A Ghanaian man from the Zongo obtains his American citizenship. Photo credit: @alhajiissahwashin?TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Alhaji Issah Washin, who hails from the Zongo, was seen at his citizenship ceremony switching his allegiance to what is arguably the most powerful country in the world.

The Ghanaian man took his oath of allegiance at the Department of Homeland Security, pledging to be loyal to the United States of America.

Shortly after the ceremony, Alhaji Issah Washin took to social media to celebrate his success abroad.

He shared several photos of himself, clad in a white Kaftan, at the precinct of the US Department of Homeland Security at Tukwila in Washington.

"Yaa Allah keep blessing America and anyone that wants to come to the USA. May Allah open the doors because it’s a land of opportunity," he wrote in the caption of the trending video.

Netizens congratulate Alhaji Issah Washin

Many Ghanaians who came across Alhaji Issah Washin's TikTok post seemed excited for him as they thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Peacemann said:

"Oh ALLAAH please I ask pray to you to bless this beautiful country and bless all of us and grant us our good wishes."

@Hajia Ummita na Darling also said:

"Congratulations. Yaa Allah, please do it for my husband too."

@She/Her commented:

"Congratulations bro , the story behind this smile is not a bearable one but God gott u through."

@MurjatBae also commented:

"I don’t know why I always cry whenever I hear this music. Maa shaa Allah, may Allah bless everyone at the ryt time."

@ummu nice wrote:

"Congratulations dear may Allah remember us too in sha Allah."

@j_wicker also wrote:

"MashaAllah, you do everything!!, now cle let's travel the world."

