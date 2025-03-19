President Mahama has visited the two men who purportedly designed the presidential seat of Ghana's Fourth Republic

According to a video shared on TikTok by a Kumasi-based radio station, the two men, Agya Akwasi Agyei and Kwaku Appiah, reside at Sekyere North

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of the president's visit took to the comment section to react

President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly met with the two Ghanaian men who carved the Hwedom, Ghana's presidential seat of the Fourth Republic.

The two men, identified as Agya Akwasi Agyei and Kwaku Appiah, purportedly designed the stool many years ago for their country, but had not been properly celebrated.

President John Mahama meets the two men who carved Ghana's presidential seat. Photo credit: UGC.

According to narrations in a video circulating on social media, the visit was at the behest of President Mahama after he requested to see them.

Mr P.V Jantuah, a key member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, led the president to their house at Sekyere South.

In the said video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, President Mahama was seen exchanging pleasantries with Agya Akwasi Agyei and Kwaku Appiah who now looked old and frail.

President John Mahama visited the two designers at their house in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: @akomafm/TikTok.

President Mahama later, according to the narrations in the video, presented separate envelopes, containing an undisclosed amount of money to the two unsung heroes of the country.

Aside from Mr Jantuah, President Mahama was also accompanied on the visit by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and other executives of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.

What is the presidential seat made of?

The presidential seat is a carved wooden seat, overlaid with gold. It's also embossed with various traditional Ghanaian adinkra symbols such as the Osramfa, Okosuasu, Kontonkurowi, Kuntinkantan or Anantwurom, Aborted, Dadebene or Ahokera wo, among others.

The presidential seat symbolises the life and sovereignty of Ghana and is only used on special occasions.

Reactions to Mahama visiting presidential seat artisans

Ghanaians who saw the video of the president's visit to Agya Akwasi Agyei and Kwaku Appiah's house thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@bryan_kw1 said:

"This is what I have been waiting for him to do…..God bless you JDM."

@Princess Of Peace _88 also said:

"Really? Awwww, I wish they could do a short documentary on them for us to know more. GOD bless them."

@charles abu commented:

"I thank President John Mahama for recognising the man for the good work he has done for the nation. We didn't wait until his death."

@Emmanueldaniel Niiannan also commented:

"They are forgotten heroes. Thanks JDM for the recognition."

