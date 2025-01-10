Felix Appiah, a young Ghanaian has slammed MP Kwame A Plus for allegedly sleeping on his first day in Parliament

The Gomoa Central MP was captured in a trending picture sitting in a position that suggested to many that he was asleep

Felix's criticism of the MP sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians who chanced on his video on social media

A Ghanaian man has publicly expressed his disappointment in Member of Parliament (MP) for Gamoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

The popular Ghanaian musician was sworn in as the MP for Gomoa Central at dawn on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, after his win in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A Ghanaian man slams Kwame A Plus, the MP for Gomoa Central, for allegedly sleeping in parliament on his first day. Photo credit: @A Plus/Facebook. @figuressgh & @felixpoliticalzone1/TikTok.

The controversial musician was among the first-time MPs who participated in parliamentary proceedings for the time on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, after their swearing-in.

However, according to the young man, identified as Felix Appiah, Kwame A Plus slept in the chamber of parliament while parliamentary business was taking place.

In a TikTok post circulating on social media, the Gomoa Central representative was captured in a photo with his eyes closed and his right hand on his head.

It's unclear from the trending picture if the MP was indeed sleeping, but Felix berated and called him a disappointment to the many people who voted for him to adequately represent.

"Go and be sleeping on your first day in parliament. For those of you watching on Facebook, he is sleeping, but guess his slogan wonyɛ busy. Is this how to be busy? Is that the man shouting wonyɛ busy? So, Kwame Asare, you were shouting wonyɛ busy, wonyɛ busy only to go and sleep in parliament." he said.

Reactions to Felix's criticism of the MP

Felix's criticism of the Gomoa Central MP sparked conversation on social media about the quality of leaders Ghanaians voters elect to represent them.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions to the video on TikTok.

@user1690802554675 said:

"If Ghana is a serious Country people like A Plus wouldn't have been MP."

@EmEeee also said:

"Even Nana Addo sleeps at Events so who is A Plus."

@maaagyemang wrote:

"It is only in the central region that someone like A plus will be an MP."

@kwamepablo28 also wrote:

"It’s normal my guy Ken Ofori Atta dems all slept in parliament before take am cool."

@cuteberry commented:

"If you are off the pitch,yr talk is different,but if you get on the pitch that’s when you see that its not easy,hmm abaa aa yedi bo takyi no."

@Queen Goldie also commented:

"Even Nana Addo always sleeps during programs on live television so is not something new waii."

Kwame A Plus wins parliamentary election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus was declared the winner of the race for the Gomoa Central seat.

The Ghanaian musician defeated the incumbent MP Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwame A Plus had contested the election as an independent candidate after cutting ties with the outgone party.

